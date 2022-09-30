Stabbing suspect arrested in Storrs

Police arrested a stabbing suspect on the University of Connecticut campus Thursday morning.

The stabbing happened early Thursday morning in Willington on Cisar Road at around 1 a.m. Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Police identified and arrested 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo of New Haven at approximately 7:30 a.m. Acevedo was charged with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault by the state police.

After being processed by Troop C, Acevedo was scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court Friday. Acevedo posted the $500,000 bond and was released.