Women’s Hockey: Huskies look to add to the win column against Stonehill before they enter conference play. 

The Huskies face Rochester Institute of Technology at Freitas Ice Forum on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The final score was 3-2 with the Huskies winning their second game of the weekend. Photo by Emily O’Bannon/Daily Campus.

UConn women’s hockey (2-0) looks to stay undefeated as they continue their non-conference play this weekend with a pair of games against Stonehill College. The first game will be played at home on Friday with a 6 p.m. start, and the second away at Stonehill on Saturday with a start time of 5 p.m.

On May 22 of 2021, Stonehill College announced that they would be adding a women’s ice hockey team to their athletic program as a part of the Division 1 New England Women’s Hockey Alliance for the 2022-2023 season. After an immense amount of recruiting by coach Tara Watchorn, the Skyhawks look to enter the win column in their first game in program history against the Huskies this Friday.

Huskies have different plans though, as they intend to add to their team’s momentum, coming off a series win against RIT last weekend. Winning the series this weekend is especially important for UConn as they open up Hockey East conference play next week.

Last weekend was all UConn, as they outscored the RIT Tigers 6-2. Despite the scoring disparity, they were outshot 69-64. Luckily, goaltenders Tia Chan (So.) and Megan Warrener (So.) were able to lock the net down, which was a huge part of the Huskies play that led them to be victorious over RIT. Chan, who played the first game of the set, recorded a shutout to open the season up.

All of UConn’s goals were scored by different players: Carlie Magier (Gr.), Claire Peterson (Sr.), Coryn Tormala (Sr.), Camryn Wong (Sr.), Meghane Duchesne-Chalitoux (Fr.) and Kate Thurman (Sr.). The Huskies’ ability to find the back of the net is no joke, and they have a number of offensive weapons who can do so. If the team keeps finding offensive strength from such a large sum of skaters, they are no doubt on a path to success.

In the Hockey East Women’s preseason rankings, UConn was in the middle of the pack, in the sixth spot out of 10 teams. However, their early dominance has landed them just outside of the top-15 USCHO national rankings, with 21 votes. If they come out of this weekend still undefeated, they will likely find themselves not only with more votes, but a possible top-15 ranking.

Despite finishing last season slightly under .500 (9-10-1), UConn managed to find a spark as they played in the Hockey East playoffs, advancing all the way to the championship game, where they fell 3-1 to none other than the Northeastern Huskies, who they will play against next weekend. It is certainly going to be a revenge game for UConn, although they’ll first have to get through their appetizer this weekend.