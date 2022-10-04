Women’s Tennis: Huskies have decent outing at ITA Regional Championship 

UConn Women’s Tennis host Bryant, Wesleyan, and Sacred Heart at UConn this weekend starting against Bryant on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Over the weekend UConn won 12-5 in singles matches and 8-1 in doubles matches. Photo by Izzi Barton/Daily Campus.

This past weekend, the University of Connecticut women’s tennis team put up a tough fight against premier competition in the ITA Regional Championship at Dartmouth College. While there was no team scoring, the four singles players and two qualifying doubles teams that combined for a winning record on the weekend.

“The team had a very successful weekend at the Regional Championships at Dartmouth this weekend,” said Director of Tennis Glenn Marshall. “This event features the top players from all over the east coast Division I schools… Overall, we had a 7-6 record, with several quality wins.”

Held by the Intercollegiate Tennis Organization, this tournament was for schools in the Northeast, one of 12 regions across the country. The Northeast Regional was split into two different tournaments, with one also being held at Princeton this weekend. Depending on qualifying results, some Huskies could potentially qualify for the Super Regional later this month, to be held at Yale.

Sophomore athlete Maria Constantinou dazzled this weekend, taking home two wins in a 97-player field. The Cyprus native took down Sacred Heart’s Flavia Rambaldi 6-2, 7-5, then eliminated Boston University’s Erica Di Battista by a score of 2-6, 6-3 and 10-4. Constantinou put up a fair fight against Syracuse’s Shiori Ito, but fell 7-6, 6-4.

UConn’s Olivia Wright saw plenty of adversity in her singles matchups, winning her opening round with Villanova’s Vialina Gould in a tiebreaker, 7-5, 5-7 and 13-11. Her next matchup with Buffalo’s Basak Akbas would also go three sets, but this time, the sophomore would fall by a score of 3-6, 7-5 and 10-6.

Junior Aleksandra Karamyshev and sophomore Nansi Toskova picked up a pair of wins, defeating Siena’s Laia Giralt and Stonehill’s Lily Peter in their first round matchups, respectively. Toskova’s victory was a quite decisive one, taking down her competition by a score of 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, the duo of Constantinou and Toskova picked up a win in their first round matchup, taking down the partnership of Yale’s Sophia Zaslow and Ann Wright Guerry in a close contest, 8-7. The grouping would then fall in their next round.

The doubles squad of Wright and sophomore Isabel Betri Bere excelled, taking down Niagara’s Elena Mayet and Mercedes Velaco 8-4 in the round of 64. Despite facing a ranked BC pairing of Seren Agar and Muskan Mahajan, the Huskies also beat them by way of 8-4. The upset run would come to an end in the round of 16 after falling to a ranked Syracuse duo.

“I was very pleased with all of these results from the tournament,” said Marshall. “It shows the depth and talent of our team this year, and I am excited to see their progress continue in our upcoming tournaments.”

The Huskies get to take a bit of a break, returning to play in two weeks at the Princeton Invitational. Matches will be held over the weekend from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16.