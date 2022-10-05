State News: Vice President Harris to visit CCSU, Hartford Marathon set for Oct. 7 and Connecticut polling favoring Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable with college presidents about reproductive rights at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Vice President Harris will visit Central Connecticut State University on Oct. 5

Central Connecticut State University President Zulma R. Toro confirmed in an email Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris will visit CCSU for a roundtable discussion Wednesday afternoon according to WFSB.

“Although we do not yet have all the details, we do know she will take part in a roundtable discussion on reproductive rights in Torp Theatre. U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood, will take part in the event,” Toro wrote in an email to students and faculty.

Toro emphasized that while she is excited to welcome the vice president to campus, there will be a very limited number of tickets for CCSU students, staff and faculty.

“The University will receive a limited number to distribute to students, staff, and faculty… As a public university that embraces open discourse no matter one’s politics, we are pleased to have an opportunity to showcase our campus at the national level, and we look forward to welcoming the vice president,” Toro wrote.

Some have been critical of the visit. CCSU Political Science Associate Professor Jerold Duquette described the event as a political move in an interview with Fox61.

“Representative Hayes is the most vulnerable member of … Democrats in the House in Connecticut,” Duquette said. “The Hayes race just leans Democrat, which means there is a slight vulnerability there.”

According to the Hartford Courant, Rep. Hayes has declined to comment on the matter saying that the vice president is visiting in an official capacity rather than a political one.

The 29th annual Hartford Marathon is set for Oct. 7

The 29th annual Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon are set for this Saturday, Oct. 7. It is expected to bring over 10,000 runners and supporters to the city, reports the Hartford Business Journal.

The race starts at 7:55 a.m. for marathon and half marathon wheelchair athletes, while the marathon, half marathon and Team 26.2 relay kick off at 8:00 a.m. A charity 5k will also kick off at 8:01 a.m., while the HMF FitKids Run will occur at 9:00 a.m. according to the Hartford Marathon’s website.

In preparation for the event, the city of Hartford has announced several road closures and parking bans. Detailed maps for road closures are available at www.hartfordmarathon.com.

In this image provided by NBC, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, left, participates in a debate with Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski, center, and Independent Rob Hotaling, right, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in West Hartford, Conn. Photo courtesy of NBC Universal via AP

Connecticut polling favoring Democrats as Election Day grows closer

Connecticut polling is strongly favoring Democrats as election day is just under five weeks away, according to the CT Mirror and polling conducted by FiveThirtyEight.

“In the governor’s race, FiveThirtyEight says Gov. Ned Lamont is ‘very likely’ to beat Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski. The polling analysis website simulated the election 40,000 times and found that Lamont won 98 times in a sample of 100 simulations,” Gabby DeBenedictis of the CT Mirror wrote. “Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s chances of beating Republican challenger Leora Levy are even higher, FiveThirtyEight found: Its model currently finds Levy’s chance of winning is less than one in 100.”

Out of the five House of Representative races in the state, The Cook Political Report only reports that two are somewhat competitive. Those two races are the 2nd District represented by Rep. Joe Courtney (CT-D), and the 5th District represented by Rep. Jahana Hayes (CT-D).

Rep. Courtney’s race is rated as “Likely Democrat”, while Rep. Hayes’ is rated as “Lean Democrat.” Both races have become more competitive since May, but have stayed the same since according to the CT Mirror.