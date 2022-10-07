Rapid Fire: Instant talents  

Hear from The Daily Campus opinion section on what talents each member would master instantly. From cartwheels to wilderness survival to perfect balance, read these bite-sized explanations! Photo by Memento Media on Unsplash.

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: If you could perfect a talent instantly, what would you suddenly become a master of?

Madeline Papcun, Opinion Editor: Definitely cartwheeling. As embarrassing as it is to admit, I’m 20-years-old and have never successfully done a cartwheel, and it doesn’t look like I’ll be breaking that streak any time soon. If I understood the physics of a cartwheel, I might have a better chance of mastering one, but I can’t even begin to wrap my head around how it works and always end up in a heap of limbs when I try.

Harrison Raskin, Editor in Chief: Pigeoning. I’ve always wanted a fleet of pigeons I could use to secretly send messages throughout the country without the government reading, but there’s nowhere for me to keep the coop and it would probably be very expensive to learn.

Owen Silverman, Weekly Columnist: Language. Becoming an instant polyglot, or better, Amy Adams from “Arrival,” would allow me to communicate with any and all beings, including but not limited to animals and aliens. Unstoppable, I’d be, with a militia of bees, geese and other pestilent creatures by my side as we march through campus.

Keegan Reck, Staff Writer: I would have to choose being a master at wilderness survival. I’ve always dreamed of being able to sustain myself, completely separated from the benefits of civilization. With an uncertain global future, who knows how useful this skill could be!

Kathryn Andronowitz, Contributor: There’s nothing I’d want more than to become an instant painting prodigy. Sometimes I find myself looking at things and wishing I could just paint it exactly how I see it. For now, I’ll just have to display my artistic prowess with paint-by-numbers and stick-figuresque sketches.

Dana Kenett, Contributor: Stabling myself on a moving bus. Oh how I wish I knew how to do that. Never again getting on that shaky box carrying Homo sapiens with judging eyes, waiting for my fall. Just me, going down that aisle, walking gracefully, looking fire.