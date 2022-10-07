Women’s Hockey: Undefeated Huskies begin Hockey East schedule with Northeastern 

The UConn Huskies face Stonehill College on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Freitas Ice Forum. The Huskies secured another win with a final score of 7-2. Photo by Emily O’Bannon/Daily Campus.

UConn women’s hockey (4-0) looks to begin their Hockey East schedule strong with back-to-back games against Northeastern this weekend. The first game is today at 2 p.m. at Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The second game will be at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Mark Edward Freitas Ice Forum.

Northeastern is coming off back-to-back seasons of making the Frozen Four and has won the Hockey East Tournament the last five years. They come into this weekend with a 2-0 record with non-conference wins over LIU, including a 10-1 blowout win in the second game this past Saturday.

UConn’s only loss doesn’t even count towards their record, as they opened the season losing to Quinnipiac 2-1 in an exhibition on Sept. 17. They started the regular season with back-to-back wins over RIT, winning 3-0 and 3-2. The next weekend included two games last week on Friday and Saturday against Stonehill. UConn won both games, 7-1 in game one and 3-2 in the second game.

Four UConn players tie for the most goals on the team with two: Defenseman Claire Peterson (Gr.), forward Carlie Magier (Gr.), forward Riley Grimley and forward Kathryn Stockdale (Jr.). Peterson’s four points also is tied for the most on the team with forward Coryn Tormala (Sr.) and forward Brianna Ware (So.). Tomala, Ware and Grimley are tied for the assists lead with three assists each. Goaltenders Tia Chan (So.) and Megan Warrener (So.) have been key in the Huskies’ four wins so far this season and should continue to split the time in the crease this weekend.

For Northeastern, no one has been more important in their first two wins than forwards Alina Mueller (Gr.) and Holly Abela (Fr.), each coming into today’s game with three goals. Forward Chloé Aurard (Gr.) has three assists and a goal for a co-team-leading four points. Senior goalie Gwyneth Philips should be in net for both games this weekend.

The battle of the Huskies has a lopsided history, with Northeastern leading all-time 42-18-12. UConn has lost 14 straight contests, last winning in 2018.

It’s a highly anticipated clash, with both teams ranked in the USCHO Women’s Hockey and USA Today polls. Northeastern is ranked third in the country, while Connecticut is ranked 15th in the top 15 ranking.

This matchup is also the rematch of last year’s Hockey East Championship, where Northeastern won 3-1. UConn didn’t make the NCAA Tournament last season because of the loss. The last time Connecticut hosted Northeastern, the game went into a shootout, with Northeastern coming out victorious.

Northeastern was picked to repeat as the Hockey East champion in the preseason poll, while UConn is projected to finish sixth. Connecticut is clearly the underdog this weekend, but coming into the weekend with a chip on their shoulder.

As Chris MacKenzie’s team seeks revenge on the defending Hockey East champions, Northeastern looks to continue their dominance over UConn.

If you’re unable to attend either game, today’s game will be televised on NESN and both are available to stream on ESPN+.