Griffin returns to the gridiron, Cole makes a splash overseas 

Chicago Bears tight end Ryan Griffin (84) celebrates after making a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. AP Photo/David Dermer

Marc Gatcomb

Gatcomb has been with the Vancouver Canucks in training camp after a very strong showing in the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase that includes a two-goal performance in a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sept. 18. He played in an exhibition contest on Sept. 25 and logged 10:22 of ice time and had three shots on goal in a 4-0 loss to the Calgary Flames. He was reassigned to the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL on Monday.

Gatcomb was an assistant captain on a Huskies team that finished second overall in the grueling Hockey East conference. He was fourth in scoring last season (eight goals, 13 assists). For his career, he totaled 46 points in 124 career games. In 2019, the Woburn, MA native was named to the Hockey East All-Academic Team. Gatcomb signed with the Canucks organization as a free agent on April 2nd and played in six games for Abbotsford.

Wyatt Newpower

The former Husky defenseman has been with the Detroit Red Wings in training camp. He is entering his second season with the organization after signing a two-year contract in 2021. He spent all last season with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL recording 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 55 games. Newpower suited up for two preseason games, he averaged 16:21 of ice time and logged two shots, three hits and two blocked shots. He was reassigned to Grand Rapids today.

Wyatt was a member of the class of 2020 and served as team captain during his senior season. He led all UConn defensemen and was sixth in scoring for defensemen in the Hockey East with 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 34 games. During his four-year career in Storrs, he had 47 points in 114 games. For his strong play during the 2019-2020 season, the Minnesota native was awarded Best Defensive Defenseman Award by the Hockey East and was named to the Hockey East All-Star Second Team. At the end of Newpower’s career in Connecticut, he signed with the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets: the Cleveland Monsters. He had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 24 games for the Monsters during the 2020-2021 season.

Ryan Griffin

Griffin returned to the gridiron on Sunday after missing the previous two games with an achilles injury. The Bears tight end reeled in his lone target for a single yard in the Bears 29-22 loss to their divisional rival Minnesota Vikings. On the season, the former Husky, who is in his 10th NFL season, has two catches for 19 yards on four targets. He serves as the number two tight end behind Cole Kmet on a 2-3 Bears team.

Griffin was a member of the UConn football team for five years. During his fours at the Rentschler Field at the Pratt and Whitney Stadium, he hauled in 116 passes for 1,500 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He also compiled 10 tackles during his time in the blue and white. He ranks second all-time in receptions among Connecticut tight ends. His six touchdowns in 2012 tied for second-most in school history for a single season and for his efforts he was named UConn’s Offensive Player of the Year for that season. He was also named to the second team All-BIG EAST. He was selected 201st overall in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He spent six seasons in Houston and then another three with the New York Jets. Griffin signed with the Bears this off-season as a free agent. For his professional career, the New Hampshire native has 208 receptions for 2,177 yards and 14 touchdowns. In four playoff games, he has seven receptions for 64 yards. He has 25 career tackles as well. Griffin and the Bears take on the Washington Commanders next week on Thursday Night Football.

R.J. Cole

Cole scored 16 points, dished eight assists and hauled in five rebounds in 28:12 minutes of play in Saturday’s season opening 90-80 loss while playing for Lavrio B.C. of the Greek Basketball League. He signed with Lavrio in late July after playing with the LA Lakers in the NBA Summer League. The former Husky played a total of five games, averaging 13 minutes, 3.4 points, and 1.8 rebounds.

The 6-foot-1 point guard spent three at Storrs under head coach Dan Hurley. He came in after the 2018-2019 season after spending two seasons at Howard University. At Howard, RJ was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year in 2017-18 and the MEAC Player of the Year in 2018-19. He finally made his debut at Gampel Pavilion during the 2020-2021 season after sitting out in the 2019-2020 season due to old NCAA transfer rules, playing in all 23 games, starting 21, averaging 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals per game and led the Huskies in three-point shooting percentage (.386). In his final season, he averaged 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds and started every game on a Connecticut team that earned a five seed in the NCAA tournament. The North Carolina native went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft but seems to have landed on his feet overseas. Lavrio takes on Panathinaikos this Sunday at 9 a.m.