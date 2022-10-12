The Business Career Expo helps students navigate the job search process 

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Business Career Development Office held their fall Business Career Exposition in the Student Union Ballroom. It is designed to help students with business and business-associated majors — mostly juniors and seniors — network, connect with employers, discover job opportunities and begin their postgraduate career.

The Expo is a useful event for both undergraduate and graduate students to connect with potential employers; some of the companies and organizations that visited this fall include Target, CVS and Cigna.

“It’s a good way for students to find out about internships, full-time job opportunities and network with new companies as well as companies that might have visited previous career fairs,” said Mik Matwiejczuk, a career consultant at UConn School of Business.

“A lot of students will find opportunities to interview for full-time jobs during this event. It is a major event for both business students and the University of Connecticut; it has always been well-received and at least a few hundred students participate each time,” Matwiejczuk continued.

Matwiejczuk also highlights the importance of thorough preparation for the Expo. To make a good impression and increase your chances of getting an interview for a full-time job or an internship, it is best to know beforehand what employers are looking for, where they operate, what positions are currently open and what the company culture is like.

Students in the School of Business and those with related majors such as statistics, economics and mathematics actively participate in the Expo and take advantage of the opportunity to connect with prospective employers in-person.

Anh-Dzuyen Le, a seventh-semester business student, believes that the Career Expo has been helpful in the career search process. “In the past, there have only been virtual career fairs, so I enjoyed talking to employers in person. It’s a great opportunity to meet and make connections with new people, network and just put yourself out there,” Le explained.