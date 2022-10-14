Men’s Hockey: Huskies put to test versus Ohio State 

The UConn men’s hockey team defeat the Boston University Terriers 3-1 on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. This playoff win advanced the Huskies to the Hockey East Semifinals game played at TD Garden in Boston, where UConn faced Northeastern. Photo by Sofia Sawchuk/Daily Campus.

The University of Connecticut men’s hockey team will look to extend their undefeated start to the season in a two-game out-of-conference matchup with Ohio State University this weekend.

The No. 17 Huskies have built off of the success of last season with a blistering start to this new campaign, resulting in the program receiving its highest national ranking ever. After a two-game sweep to start the new season against Vermont, Connecticut played their first two home games last weekend against Union College at the XL Center. UConn took game one on Friday by a convincing 4-1 score, with goals coming from Hudson Schandor, Nick Capone, Jake Percival and Chase Bradley. The Huskies were also triumphant in Saturday’s follow-up contest, though the game proved to be a much more tense affair. Bradley secured the 4-3 victory with a score in overtime, with other goals being provided by Jake Flynn, Capone and Percival.

Bradley was named Hockey East Co-Player of the Week for his performance over the weekend. In each of the Union contests, the sophomore tallied one goal and one assist apiece. His goal in the latter Union game came at a crucial time, securing the victory for the Huskies in overtime. Through four games, Bradley leads Connecticut in points (five), game-winning goals (two) and plus/minus (+6), is tied for the team lead in goals (three) and is tied for third in assists (two). The second-year forward appears to be taking a leap to the next level, as his nine points in 29 games ranked 14th on his squad one season ago. Bradley will hope to keep his hot streak going against a tough Buckeyes squad.

Another player to keep an eye on for UConn in the upcoming contest will be forward Ryan Tverberg. A junior from Canada, Tverberg was the second-highest scorer from last season’s team when he recorded 32 points and 14 goals, both the ninth-best marks in the Hockey East, while his goal total led the Huskies. A selection of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2020 NHL Draft, Tverberg has gotten off to a hot start as his team’s facilitator on offense. He is tied for second on the team in points (four) and assists (three), and has managed one goal. Using his speed to race past defenders, Tverberg’s unique skill set has allowed Connecticut’s offense to create opportunities near the goal and open shots for his teammates.

The No. 14 Buckeyes will be a worthy opponent for the Huskies. Like UConn, Ohio State has opened their season with victories in four consecutive contests, sweeping consecutive two-game sets against Mercyhurst and Big Ten foe Wisconsin. In their most recent win over the Badgers, the Buckeyes found themselves down 3-0 early in the second period. However, two goals in each the second and third periods secured the comeback victory for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes will be led offensively by forward Travis Treloar. A junior from Kalmar, Sweden, Treloar currently leads his team in points (six), and is tied for the team lead in goals (two) and assists (four). His goal on Oct. 2 proved to be the game-winner against Mercyhurst, and he also managed a score in Ohio State’s most recent victory over Wisconsin. Treloar, who had a team-best three assists and four points in the Mercyhurst series, was named Big Ten Second Star of the Week earlier this season, his second career weekly honor. In 2021, he was his team’s Rookie of the Year award winner and was the first Buckeye freshman to lead his team in scoring since Ryan Dzingel in 2011 to 2012. He enters this weekend with 40 career points, on 17 goals and 23 assists, in 61 collegiate games. He’ll be a focal point for the Buckeyes’ offense in their upcoming tilt versus Connecticut.

Also looking to stay hot for the Buckeyes will be freshman Stephen Halliday. After recording four points in a Big Ten sweep of Wisconsin, Halliday was named Big Ten Second Star of the Week. An Ottawa Senators prospect from Glenwood, Maryland, he recorded one goal and three assists, as well as nine shots on goal, over the weekend. In game one, he converted on the power play for his first collegiate goal. In game two, he recorded three assists, including on the tying and go-ahead goals in the third period. He is tied for first on the team in assists (four), and is second in points (five) this year. He has tallied a point in each of the last three games.

How the Huskies perform this weekend will be a testament to how the team can perform against elite competition. Connecticut will be in search of their first every victory against Ohio State, as the program has gone 0-4-2 in six past contests. In their most recent contest, on Oct. 16, 2021, the Buckeyes blanked UConn 3-0. All three of the Buckeyes – Patrick Guzzo, Tate Singleton, and Treloar – that scored goals in that contest will be returning for the weekend set.

Game one will take place on Saturday at 7 p.m. while game two is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. Both games will be played at Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vermont, and each can be streamed online with ESPN+.