The Mansfield Fire Department teaches fire safety in a new way 

The Mansfield Fire Department posted an educational video last week to its website that teaches youths how to react in fire emergencies.

In honor of fire prevention week, Mansfield firefighter David Kepleskey created a rap song and video in his firehouse featuring fellow firefighters Rick Landry, Jared Morse and Captain Will Cornell.

The idea to create the song and video came from previous experience, Kepleskey said. Having been a teacher before he began his firefighter career, he said he used videos to teach in his classroom.

“I would make some rap videos for my students at the beginning of the year to talk about my classroom expectations for the year,” Kepleskey said. “Those kind of took off in the school I was teaching at, so when I became a firefighter I took that previous hobby and brought it to fire prevention.”

The message behind the song follows this year’s fire safety phrase of “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape!” The video has reached over 2,000 views in less than a week, a press release said.

“We got featured on WFSB and the Chronicle. As well as some national fire prevention groups. It’s been a really positive response for this idea that we now hope to do more of in the future,” Kepleskey said.

Kepleskey explained how the Mansfield school system has been able to share the video in its classrooms.

“We’ve gotten a really great response. The town of Mansfield’s public school system really responded well and loved the video,” Kepleskey said.

Kepleskey explained that the production for the video was basic, as he used an iPhone, GarageBand and iMovie.

“The video was created in a hobbyist nature. Some firefighters were reluctant at first to be in the video, but now after seeing the response to the video, I think we’ll have a lot more participation,” Kepleskey said. “Our future videos will be much more impressive and will be out in the near future.”

Mansfield fire chief Fred Mitchell applauded Kepleskey for his work on the project.

“This demonstrates how [Kepleskey] is making his mark by taking the lead creating this video, Mitchell said in a press release. “He understands the need to reach out to our residents and businesses in different ways. This video is fun for youngsters, but everyone who sees it will learn something.”

Kepleskey said he hopes the main ideas in the video are clear to its viewers.

“’Get out quickly and stay out’ would be the highlighted message for people to take away from the video,” Kepleskey said.