Women’s Soccer: Huskies to face Villanova on road, Providence at home before wrapping up regular season 

The UConn women’s soccer team is headed to Pennsylvania to take on the 3-8-2 Villanova Wildcats on Thursday before coming home to play the Providence Friars on Sunday. Villanova is in third-to-last place in the overall Big East conference standings, while UConn sits in the middle of the pack with a 3-4 conference record and overall season record of 7-6-1. Comparably, Providence is only one placement above Villanova with a 2-4-1 conference record.

While the Huskies should not face difficulty with these teams, coming off a loss may throw off their momentum. In order to get back in the win column on the road, the Huskies must focus on maintaining their shape and pushing the ball forward rather than holding it. Villanova, however, will have the true challenge — the Wildcats are looking to break a four-game skid.

Over the course of UConn and Villanova’s last 10 matchups, the Huskies have seen the most success, as they have five wins over the Wildcats. In their most recent match last October, Connecticut was able to notch a 1-0 victory.

The Providence Friars will be in town, as the Huskies are the hosts for Sunday’s matchup. The Friars’ current overall record is 4-9-2, and they hold a conference record of 2-4-1. Although the Friars finished the weekend off with one loss and one tie, there was a bright spot: Freshman Ella McBride scored her first career goal against Marquette. Providence sits in eighth place with seven points. The team is three points shy of moving up to sixth place, which the Huskies are also looking to reach by the end of the weekend.

An interesting stat-line to offer up is UConn’s record against Providence: UConn is 29-4-2 against Providence since 1985. The last time the Huskies and Friars met in a regular season game, it ended in a 1-1 tie after double overtime.

For UConn, midfielder Abbey Jones and forward Jada Konte lead the Huskies’ offense with 11 points each on the season thus far. Jones has tallied three goals and five assists while Konte has logged four goals and three assists. Jones continues to be a strong presence in the middle of the field, and while she may not always be the one to find the back of the net, she definitely has had a foot in getting it there time in and time out.

Thursday’s game is set for 3 p.m. in Pennsylvania, while Sunday’s game will be held at 1 p.m. Both will be streamed on FloSports.