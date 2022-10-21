Men’s Hockey: UConn set to face No. 9 Boston University on the road 

The UConn Men’s Hockey Team competes against Ohio State for the second time this season at the XL Center. After a tie last match, the Huskies won in a demanding fashion, scoring six goals against no. 11 Ohio State’s one. Photo by Skyler Kim/Daily Campus.

After the UConn men’s hockey team overpowered Ohio State, they will face an even greater challenge traveling to Boston University this weekend. The Huskies will kick off the two-game series against the Terriers on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

The Huskies remain undefeated and their performance against Ohio State bumped them up three places to No. 14 in the national rankings. The Terriers remained ranked at No. 9, which is no change from last week as they split their series with No. 5 Michigan.

UConn and BU have played 22 games in the teams’ histories, with Connecticut winning eight, losing 12, and tying two. In their most recent matchups at the beginning of the year, the teams split the two games they played. BU is a historically-known hockey school as they have 22 Frozen Four appearances, 12 major conference tournament championships and 31 titles in the historic Beanpot Tournament.

UConn’s graduate student Ty Amonte has been a constant leader for the Huskies as he scored two goals against Ohio State. Before his career in Storrs, Amonte played four years at BU. This is the kind of game that has been marked on Amonte’s calendar and there are sure to be tons of emotions surrounding the weekend.

Connecticut’s team efforts are what have helped them to secure close wins and keep the momentum going. Their defense has played a large role in holding opponents firing offense. UConn goaltenders Logan Terness and Arsenii Sergeev had a combined total of 71 saves against the Buckeyes. Additionally, Matthew Wood has been a solid skater for the Huskies as he’s made offensive contributions in multiple games, having scored a goal against Ohio State.

BU will enter the matchup with a 3-1 overall record. Against Michigan, junior goaltender Vinny Duplessis made 31 saves, stopping 12 shots he faced in the last 20 minutes of the game. Duplessis was a huge factor in what helped the Terriers to secure the win against Michigan. Senior Matt Brown has also been an offensive weapon for the Terriers that will lead into their games against the Huskies.

This matchup is not going to be easy for UConn, but they are trying to prove that they can play at the same level and defeat these top-20 teams. Ohio State was just a starting point for the Huskies and they only hope to go up from here. Off to their best program start in history of 5-0-1, Connecticut has a lot of potential to do some damage in the Hockey East this season and BU is their next stop.