University of Connecticut’s Dean of Students and Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Eleanor Daugherty announces January departure  

UConn’s Dean of Students and Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Eleanor Daugherty has announced she will be leaving UConn in January. Daugherty has accepted a new position as Vice President of Student Affairs at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., which she will assume in January of 2023 once she leaves UConn.

Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Michael Gilbert thanked Daugherty for her years of service at UConn in an email to staff and faculty late Thursday afternoon.

“On behalf of the Division of Student Affairs and the entire university administration, I want to thank Elly for her exceptional service to UConn. It would be difficult to overstate the positive impact Elly has had on our university and on student life here over the last nine years,” Gilbert wrote. “From her first day, she set about rebuilding a Dean of Students office that had previously been disbanded as a result of a reorganization, so she was our first true Dean of Students in many years. In addition, the offices of Student Health and Wellness, Residential Life, the Offices of Student Care & Concern, Off-Campus & Commuter Student Services, and Community Standards were all assigned over time to report to her.”

Daugherty served a key role in several university efforts and initiatives during her almost 10 years at UConn.

“In addition to her countless day-to-day interactions with our students and her colleagues, Elly played essential roles in multiple major university efforts and initiatives, including as a key leader of task forces on student mental health and sexual assault, both of which led to important changes and advances at our university in these important areas,” Gilbert wrote.

Daugherty also served a vital role in reopening campus after the university-wide shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She was instrumental in the unprecedented efforts UConn undertook to contend with the Covid-19 pandemic, playing a vital leadership role and advocating tirelessly on behalf of our students. Her exceptional work, and that of her whole team, was invaluable in allowing UConn to reopen and operate successfully beginning in the fall of 2020 and every semester since. A major reason for her success was that she truly cared about her work, the university, and, above all, our students – your health, your well-being, and your success at UConn. That sincere commitment was unmistakable and ever-present. It meant showing both compassion and resolve, having difficult conversations, confronting adversity, and many long days and late nights,” Gilbert wrote.

The Division of Student Affairs will announce their interim staffing plan in the coming weeks, according to the email.