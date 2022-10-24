Men’s Hockey: Huskies split weekend series versus No. 9 BU

The UConn Men’s Hockey Team competes against Ohio State for the second time this season at the XL Center. After a tie last match, the Huskies won in a demanding fashion, scoring six goals against no. 11 Ohio State’s one.

The No. 14 University of Connecticut men’s hockey team has split their weekend series against the No. 9 Boston University Terriers, winning game one on Friday before falling in game two on Saturday.

The Huskies got on the board first when junior Andrew Lucas circled around the net and dumped the puck off to sophomore Nick Capone in the center of the ice for the score. The Terriers would tie the contest later in the period via a goal from senior Chase McCarthy, evening up the score at one apiece. BU would take the lead on a goal by senior Jamie Armstrong to give his squad a 2-1 advantage at the end of one period of play. Connecticut’s goalie, sophomore Logan Terness, made multiple timely saves in the period in order to keep the Terriers from extending their lead even further.

The Huskies entered the penalty kill twice in the second period, but their special teams defense stepped up tremendously to keep a powerful Terriers offense from adding to their goal total. After entering their own power play, Connecticut graduate student Justin Pearson and sophomore Hudson Schandor combined to create open space on the ice before feeding star sophomore Ryan Tverberg for the game’s equalizing score. BU had trouble evading the penalty kill itself, as it allowed UConn to enter the power play three more times in the period. However, like the Huskies, the Terriers special teams notably kept Connecticut from pulling ahead despite the player disadvantage.

In the third, freshman Tristan Fraser secured a deflected shot in front of the BU net and dunked home the rebound to put the Huskies ahead 3-2 early in the period. After junior Jake Flynn was given a penalty for tripping, the Terriers entered the power play and took advantage of the extra player when freshman Jeremy Wilmer banked home a shot to tie the game at three. The score would remain tied at three apiece at the end of regulation.

Junior Andrew Lucas secured the victory for Connecticut early in overtime when he penetrated BU’s goal on a one-on-three fastbreak. His shot clipped the bottom of the crossbar and fell into the net for the score, putting UConn ahead for good, 4-3.

The UConn Men’s Hockey Team competes against Ohio State for the second time this season at the XL Center. After a tie last match, the Huskies won in a demanding fashion, scoring six goals against no. 11 Ohio State’s one.

The follow-up matchup between the two teams on Saturday proved to be a much uglier affair for the Huskies. The Terriers opened the scoring on the night when freshman Lane Hutson found the back of the net to put BU on top, 1-0. Connecticut’s offense couldn’t get much going early on as the team was outshot 16-4 in the period. Terriers goaltender Vinny Duplessis made four saves during the period to keep Connecticut off of the scoreboard.

BU added to its lead near the start of the second period, as senior Matt Brown tallied a goal for the Terriers to make it a 2-0 contest. The team entered the penalty kill later in the period, which allowed Tverberg to score for the Huskies and cut the lead down to 2-1. Connecticut experienced penalty troubles of their own, as they allowed the Terriers to enter the power play. It was once again Brown who rang home the goal for BU as part of a two-goal, four-point night for the senior. With his second score, BU concluded the second period up 3-1

The Terrier’s Dylan Peterson would score on a breakaway to put his squad up a convincing three goals early in the final period. Tverberg scored his second goal of the game when he took the puck the length of the ice to cut BU’s advantage down to 4-2, but the effort proved to be too little too late as the Terriers cemented the victory with a final score on Connecticut’s empty net.

Despite the loss, Connecticut’s first of the young season, the team still finds itself atop the Hockey East standings through eight games. With wins against No. 9 BU and No. 16 Ohio State earlier this year, the Huskies have already proven that the success that they experienced last season during the Hockey East tournament was no fluke. The team is currently averaging over three goals per contest.

UConn will look forward to their next matchup, a contest against conference foe Boston College at the XL Center in Hartford, CT on Thursday. The game can be streamed online with ESPN+ with live updates provided by StatBroadcast. Radio coverage will be provided by the UConn Sports Network From Learfield-ESPN 97.9FM.