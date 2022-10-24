Women’s Volleyball: UConn extends their win streak with sweep over Providence and Butler

10:21:2022 WVOB vs Butler by Sofia Sawchuk, Associate Photo Editor The UConn women’s volleyball team captures a dominant 3-0 win against Butler in Gampel Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2022. This win extended the Huskies’ win-streak to five. UConn will return to the court next in Washington D.C against Georgetown University on Friday, Oct. 28.

In the Huskies last homestand for a few weeks, they swept both the Providence Friars and Butler Bulldogs. Winning five straight matches, they improved their record to 11-10. Connecticut has gotten back on track in Big East play and has begun a hot streak.

In Wednesday’s game against Providence, senior Caylee Parker led the team with 15 kills and 10 digs. The Friars started off with an early lead of 6-2 in the first set, but the Huskies had the upper hand for most of the match. In the first set, freshman Brenna Wyman played a large role, scoring seven unanswered points to come back and gain the lead. Wyman finished with two aces. One of the Huskies’ strengths is that they always find a variety of ways to score and get around the opponent.

Jasmine Davis dominated the whole game as she finished with five kills in the first set and an overall .714 hitting percentage. The Huskies took the first set from the Friars 25-17.

The Huskies’ momentum continued in the second set as they forced two Friar timeouts. Seniors Kennadie Jake-Turner and Allie Garland finished the second set with four kills each, followed by Parker with five. Connecticut cruised through the second set winning 25-14, and extending its lead over Providence to 2-0.

Trying to secure the match victory, UConn did not back down in the third set after Providence jumped to an early lead. The Huskies crawled back to gain an 11-10 advantage. Ultimately, the Huskies took the third set 25-13 and won the match. Both Garland and Davis finished the match with 8 kills. All the team efforts and the chemistry within the squad has uplifted the Huskies to earning victories, bolstering their record.

The Huskies continued their Big East play against Butler on Friday, Oct. 21. This matchup against the Bulldogs is their last home game until Nov. 12.

UConn overpowered Butler and got the sweep for its fifth straight win. During this match, the Huskies capitalized on the Bulldog’s mistakes and used that to their advantage. The Huskies started strong, taking an early 12-5 lead. The Huskies took the first set 25-15. Once again, Parker stood out with six kills.

Butler kept fighting in the second frame and started strong with a 4-0 lead over UConn. This forced a timeout from the Huskies which helped them regroup and get back in the game. After this, both teams played tough and prevented each other from gaining a large lead. Eventually the Huskies captured a 17-13 that led them to take the set from the Bulldogs 25-23. That set score was the closest set that the Huskies had in these two matches. This put UConn up 2-0 in the match. Taylor Pannell, Jake-Turner and Davis finished the second set with four kills each.

As UConn looked to finish the last set and earn the sweep, Butler did not make that an easy task. Both teams traded blows and never got the opportunity to build a lead. Butler called a timeout after they trailed 21-18. From there, UConn took over and sealed the victory with a 25-22 finish in the final set.

Parker has been a valuable player for the Huskies as she’s been atop of all the leaderboards. She finished the Butler match with 16 kills and she currently leads the team in kills with 259. Not far behind Parker is Davis with 229 kills on the season. Overall, UConn’s veteran players have been the glue to the squad and have brought them to a place where they can compete in the Big East conference.