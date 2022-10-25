Tennis: Huskies finish fall season strong at Brown Invitational 

The UConn Women’s Tennis Team competed against Quinnipiac at the Quinnipiac Invitational on September 11, 2022. Photo by Skyler Kim/Daily Campus.

After five other tournaments facing quality Division I competition, the UConn women’s tennis team wrapped up their fall slate in the Brown Invitational this weekend. While there was no team scoring, the Huskies performed well individually in their last showcase before the spring season.

“This was our last tournament of the fall season, and it had some very strong teams in attendance,” said director of tennis Glenn Marshall.

The schools that the Huskies faced were Rhode Island, Dartmouth and Boston University. Surprisingly, UConn didn’t compete against the hosting team Brown.

Sophomore Maria Constantinou dazzled this weekend, posting three wins in as many matches. She teamed up with fellow second year Olivia Wright in a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win over a URI duo before picking up two singles wins. Constantinou got the better of Dartmouth’s Elizabeth Fahrmeier in a three-set, 3-6, 7-6, 10-2 win before beating BU’s Navya Vadlamudi 6-3, 7-5.

While the duo of Constantinou/Wright won the team’s only doubles win in three attempts on the weekend, the Huskies performed better in their singles matchups. Senior captain Caroline Cook is ready to make a statement in her final season, making quick work of URI’s Nadia Rajan 6-3, 6-1 before taking down the Big Green’s Millie Swaffer-Selff in a closer contest, 6-4, 6-3.

Picking up a win for herself this weekend was freshman Cameron Didion, defeating the Rams’ Paulina Loredo in a 6-3, 6-0 two-set victory. Wins like these against quality competition should prove as good experience for Didion as she looks to make an impact on this Husky squad in her debut season.

Also snagging a win in the Brown Invitational was sophomore Isabel Petri-Bere. The Sweden native took down Boston University’s Sydney Sharma in two sets, 6-2, 6-3. The sophomore trio of Petri-Bere, Wright and Constantinou were key contributors this fall, and look to continue their work this spring when matches will have team scoring.

While the spring schedule has yet to be announced, the Huskies will likely resume play in the middle of February. The team hopes to take what they’ve learned this fall against top competition and improve upon a 10-12 record this past season. Marshall seems to think they are on the right track.

“I am very happy with our fall tournament results,” explained Marshall. “The team is a very close unit, and we made some great strides in our personal and team development.”