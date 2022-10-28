Men’s Hockey: No. 10 UConn defeats Boston College  

UConn Men’s Hockey conquers Boston College 5-1 on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The goals were scored by Harrison Rees (27), Hudson Schandor (22), Jake Percival (17), Ryan Tverberg (28), and Adam Dawe (34) respectively. Photo by Izzi Barton/Daily Campus.

On Thursday evening, UConn beat Boston College 5-1, while having been ranked No. 10 in the USCHO Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Poll this week. Following the Huskies’ split with No. 9 Boston University, they have been climbing the charts and are ranked in the national poll for the fourth consecutive week. This win against the Eagles improved their record to 7-1-1.

The first two periods of the game played out as an even battle between the two teams. The Eagles scored first with their lone goal, but everything changed when the Huskies’ offense got hot at the end of the third period.

Right from the puck drop, both teams pressured the goaltenders going strong on offensive and firing shots at the net. In the first period alone, the Eagles got three penalties: Trevor Kuntar from hooking, senior Liam Izyk from slashing and junior Eamon Powell for tripping. This resulted in three power plays for the Huskies, which gave them chances to score, but they missed each shot. On the defensive end, sophomore goaltender Logan Terseness made multiple significant saves, keeping the Eagles scoreless in the first period. Each team had their chances to score but could not manage to find the back of the net.

UConn started the second period off with a holding penalty from junior John Spetz. This gave the Eagles an opportunity on the man advantage to strike first when freshman Lukas Gustaffson made the perfect pass to Kuntar, allowing him to score the first goal of the game. Boston led UConn 1-0. This period, the Huskies were loaded with penalties, getting four. The penalties were called on graduate student Adam Dawe, sophomore Chase Bradley and senior Harrison Rees. One of the penalties turned positive for UConn when Rees skated out of the penalty box. Senior Roman Kinal made a pass to Rees right after his penalty time ended, firing it past the goaltender to score. Arguably the biggest goal of the night, Rees tied the game for the Huskies 1-1.

In the third period, Connecticut’s offense went off and did not look back. At the beginning, UConn found the back of the net and earned a 2-1 lead with a goal from junior Hudson Schandor assisted by junior Ryan Tverberg and freshman Tom Messineo. After UConn gained the lead for the first time in this match, the puck went back and forth between the teams with three back-to-back goals.

The Huskies then blew the game out of proportion. Connecticut extended their lead 3-1 with a goal from freshman Jake Percival, assisted by Tverberg. Shortly after, the Huskies kept their foot on the gas and put more goals on the scoreboard. The fourth goal was scored by Tverberg and assisted by freshman Matthew Wood and Kinal while the net was empty. The Huskies weren’t finished yet, though, as Dawe fired the puck into the net unassisted to score the final goal of the game. Scoring a quick three goals in the final minutes, the Huskies secured the victory against the Eagles 5-1.

This win was a true team effort. The goal from Rees put UConn back in the game, giving the team energy and momentum to build off of.

“Being able to bare it out on a goal and get everybody going, getting the energy up on the bench was huge. Then we took it from there and kept going,” said Rees of his game-tying goal.

Connecticut’s defense played a solid game with goaltender Logan Terness, finishing with 33 saves, propelling the Huskies to victory. The special team and Terness killed off four of the five penalties on the power playing, only allowing one goal from Boston.

The Huskies have off this weekend, only playing this game against Boston College. UConn will be back in action next weekend when they will host a two-game series against Maine. The Ice Bus will continue to roll as they have more Hockey East matchups ahead.