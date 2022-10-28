Rapid Fire: Ultimate Halloween costume 

In the Daily Campus Opinion section, writers have wildly differing opinions and answers to the question of what Halloween costume they would adopt given unlimited resources. Illustration by Kaitlyn Tran/The Daily Campus

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: If you had unlimited resources, essentially all the money in the world and plenty of time, what would your Halloween costume be?

Madeline Papcun, Opinion Editor: Definitely a hyper-realistic costume of Cousin Itt from The Addams Family. I made one once in elementary school but with yarn instead of hair — it was close, but just not enough. Some desire from deep within me needs to be a screen-accurate anthropomorphic mop for a night, though a Morticia or Wednesday Addams costume might be easier…

Nell Srinath, Associate Opinion Editor: The midpoint in an Animorph, for sure. With all the money in the world, I could employ the most sophisticated and least legal of the sciences to temporarily alter my DNA to be part-Nell-part-scorpion, fulfilling my dream of being the weirdest little guy possible. And of course, I’d finish the costume with a staple Animorphs prop — millions of dollars.

Grace Sim, Contributor: Wicked is one of my favorite musicals of all time, so it would be nice to dress up as Elphaba and paint myself green. Something erasable though…

Harrison Raskin, Editor-in-Chief: Only God has unlimited resources, so in this hypothetical I would be God already, therefore “dressing up” as God for Halloween as well. A side perk would be that because the form of God is unknown to man, I would not be able to be perceived, so I would be invisible and could take all candy from each house.

Owen Silverman, Weekly Columnist: Given that the closest person to possessing unlimited resources and money is Elon Musk, I would dress up as a lizard, a costume that secretly reveals my true identity while disguised as a harmless practical joke. Only God — Harrison — will know the truth of my material form, while the rest of you will simply think I’ve lost it.

Sam Zelin, Managing Editor: In protest of Halloween, a holiday I despise, I’m always looking for a creative way to not dress up. One I’m particularly fond of is a fun spin on Washington Irving’s classic Headless Horseman character from “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Instead of a scary ghoul, without a head and in possession of a horse, I’d be “the Horseless Headsman.” I have no horse, but I do have my head, and plan on keeping it for the foreseeable future.