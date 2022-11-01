Connecticut brews up ranking as fourth “witchiest” state

According the Psychic Source, Connecticut was named the fourth witchiest state in the U.S. on Wednesday. The website analyzed the Google search volume of witch-related terms to determine which state’s residents had the most interest in those topics. Illustration by Kaitlyn Tran/The Daily Campus

Connecticut was named the fourth witchiest state in the U.S. on Wednesday by a psychic company’s website.

The website, Psychic Source, analyzed the Google search volume of several witch-related terms over the past year to determine which state’s residents had the most interest in witchy topics.

“To begin our search, we divined search terms that might indicate an interest in witchery,” the site reads. “Once our tea leaves settled, a state-by-state ranking was revealed.”

Some of the search terms the website monitored for included “Am I a witch,” “List of spells” and “How to do witchcraft.”

Krista Sinclair, a member of the Psychic Source team, said that analyzing search terms allowed her team to gauge different states’ interest in spiritual topics.

“By looking at the volume of various ‘witchy’ search terms, we were able to determine what each state’s interests are, and what kinds of spiritual practices they’re most likely to take part in,” she said in an email.

She explained that Connecticut residents’ most searched-for spell was a misfortune spell.

“When it comes to spell casting, Connecticut residents are the most interested in spells with ill will,” she said.

Sinclair also explained that search terms regarding communicating with the dead, like “psychic mediums near me” and “psychic readings,” were especially popular in the state.

She mentioned that Connecticut ranks as No. 9 for searches for “witchcraft stores,” and that the most popular type of healing crystal searched for in the state is wealth crystals.

Connecticut’s “witchiness” was topped by three other New England states: Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.