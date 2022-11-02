State News: $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing, Connecticut polling intensifying as Election Day grows closer and Connecticut official admits to storming the capital 

A sign on a convenience store advertises the Powerball lottery in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing set for Wednesday night

A jackpot drawing with an estimated payday of $1.2 billion is set for Wednesday night, after no one matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing. It is set to be one of the largest Powerball jackpot drawings of all-time, with only four other drawings ever surpassing $1 billion according to the Associated Press.

“No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: one in 292.2 million,” according to WFSB. “The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount piecemeal over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $497.3 million.”

While no one has hit all six numbers since August, a Danbury resident won $1 million last Wednesday. The resident matched five numbers but missed the Powerball according to NBC CT. The last time a Connecticut resident won over $1 million was Jan. 3.

Connecticut polling intensifies as Election Day grows closer

Connecticut polling is intensifying as Election Day is less than two weeks away.

In the gubernatorial and senatorial races, the Democratic incumbents are still the clear favorites to win over their Republican opponents. Polls released Oct. 23 by Quinnipiac show both Governor Ned Lamont and Senator Richard Blumenthal leading by 15 points over Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and senatorial candidate Leora Levy. Multiple polls from the week of Oct. 17 also show both incumbent Democratic candidates leading by double digits.

While polling on Connecticut U.S. House of Representative races are much slimmer, incumbent Democratic Representative Joe Courtney is still the clear favorite to win over Republican candidate Mike France in the race for Connecticut’s 2nd district. In a poll conducted by the CT Examiner last week, Courtney leads by almost 20 points over France. The CT Examiner also found that France still remains unknown to almost 71% of likely voters.

Polling for Connecticut’s 5th district is even closer. Incumbent Democratic Representative Jahana Hayes is in a tight race against Republican opponent George Logan. A poll by the CT Examiner conducted last week found both Hayes and Logan tied at 45 points. Meanwhile, a poll released by Emerson College/WTNH/The Hill on Oct. 21 found Logan up by one point.

A voter checks in at Suffield Middle School on primary election day, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Suffield, Conn. Suffield is one of several small towns in Connecticut where control was flipped from Democrats to Republicans in 2021 municipal races. AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Connecticut official admits to storming the capital on Jan. 6

Gino DiGiovanni, an alderman in Derby admitted to storming the capital on Jan. 6 according to an NBC CT investigative report released last Friday.

“I was there, I went inside there, and, you know, I didn’t damage or break anything,” DiGiovanni said to an NBC Connecticut reporter. “Obviously, you got the pictures to prove it.”

According to NBC News, over 900 people have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 attack, with hundreds of more arrests expected in the coming weeks. NBC CT has been able to confirm at least seven confirmed arrests of Connecticut residents in connection with Jan. 6.

DiGiovanni has yet to be contacted by the FBI about his involvement in the attack on the capital.

“If somebody calls me and says, ‘Hey, Gino, we’re going to arrest you for trespassing in the Capitol that day,’ then I’m going to have to deal with that at that time… I wouldn’t want to be arrested for it, I guess hindsight is 20/20,” DiGiovanni told NBC CT.