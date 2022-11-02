Why Stefon Diggs will finish this season as the NFL’s WR1

The quarterback and wide receiver duo of Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs has undoubtedly been the top combo in the NFL this season, boasting explosive offensive plays in every single game they compete in. While Allen sits at the top of nearly every quarterback statistic, Stefon Diggs has been making a case for himself as the top wide receiver this season.

In a blockbuster trade in the spring of 2020, the Buffalo Bills acquired Diggs along with a 2020 seventh round pick in exchange for their first, fifth, and sixth round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, in addition to a fourth round pick in the 2021 Draft. Coming off of two back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons with the Vikings and being the hero in the “Minneapolis Miracle” for the team in their NFC divisional matchup against the Saints in 2018, the team decided to part ways with the standout receiver amid growing tensions between both parties.

In his first season with the Bills, Diggs went off, breaking Eric Moulds’ franchise receiving record and leading the NFL in receiving stats, with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards. His performance that year earned him Associated Press All-Pro honors as well as an NFL Pro Bowl selection. 2021 was another great year for Diggs, as he finished the season with 1,225 receiving yards and a career high 10-touchdown year.

As we now enter week nine of the 2022 NFL season, Diggs leads all NFL wide receivers with seven touchdowns total, on pace to break his touchdown career record that he set last year. He is second in receiving yards with 764 total to Miami’s Tyreek Hill (961) and third in receptions with 55, only to LA’s Cooper Kupp (64) and Hill (69).

The only other receiver to be top 3 in receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns is last year’s Super Bowl MVP and triple-crown winner Kupp. Kupp is an absolute monster as his quick feet and route-running abilities have led him to torch secondaries of every opposing team he faces. However, this season belongs to Diggs.

Diggs currently averages 13.9 yards per catch, while Kupp sits at 10.7. Diggs also has 10 catches over 20 yards and four over 40, while Kupp has recorded nine catches over 20 yards and only one over 40. There is one man that clearly stands in Diggs’ way stat wise so far, and this has been Hill. Hill himself is on pace to have a record breaking season as he is about to break 1,000 yards already. However, given the Dolphin’s recent troubles surrounding Tua Tagovailoa’s injury which derailed their hot start to the season, it’s questionable if the impressive stat line coming from Miami’s speedy receiver will keep rising exponentially.

Not only do the stats do the talking for Diggs, his persona does as well. In the Bills’ Week one matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Diggs caught eight passes for 122 yards, and had a 53-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter in the 31-10 win. After his huge fourth quarter touchdown that sealed the victory for the Bills, Diggs turned to a camera next to the bench screaming “I’m him, I’m him”. This video went viral through social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, dubbed as a statement to the rest of the league that Diggs is not messing around this year. Around a month ago, the wide receiver went on to say he is “living [his] best life” in a team press conference, emphasizing that impressive plays on the field come from a positive mental attitude and sticking to the fundamentals of the game.

Diggs’ confidence has certainly been reflected in his play, as he continues to shock the league each week, only getting better and better. As Buffalo continues their surge for the Lombardi Trophy, Diggs’ performance will advance with the team, and lead him to being named to this year’s All-Pro team as the NFL’s WR1. You heard it here folks, Stefon Diggs is not to be messed with.