Point/Counterpoint: Who’s been worse this year, Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady? 

We’re midway through the NFL season, and while quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are currently flourishing, there’s also been some struggle between two quarterbacks who once dominated the game: Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. Neither player has had the type of season that they envisioned, with the Buccaneers and Packers both struggling with a 3-5 record. However, with both players having the same record, it’s a perfect opportunity to evaluate which all-time star has been worse this season. Staff Writer Evan Rodriguez and Campus Correspondent Sam Calhoun will argue this question in today’s segment of Point/Counterpoint.

Evan: I believe Brady has been worse this season. While I think this season won’t outshine the fact that Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, it’s been pretty clear that the offense has struggled tremendously under Brady. I bring up two games of the 2022-23 season that should help make this case even more obvious, especially against Rodgers: The first game is the team’s early season matchup against the Packers and Rodgers where the team lost a close game 14-12. While Tampa Bay was shorthanded in that matchup, Brady still had just a 52.9 QBR against a bottom-half defense in the NFL. If you thought the Tampa Bay quarterback could do any worse, check out the team’s game against the Carolina Panthers, where the team scored just three points. While the team did have a great opening week win over the Cowboys, it hasn’t been smooth sailing since then due to the team’s mediocre offensive performances even with weapons like Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans. I have to conclude that Brady has been worse this season.

Sam: It’s not Aaron Rodgers’s fault, but after back-to-back MVP seasons, you would expect Rodgers to slow down a bit. However, it feels like he slammed his foot on the brake pedal. Maybe it’s because of his poor fantasy football performances, or perhaps because he’s 38 years old and not able to scramble as much as in previous seasons. I blame the Green Bay Packers’ front office for this, mainly because getting rid of Davante Adams was such an idiotic move. Rodgers has even said that Adams was the best receiver he’s ever had. It could look worse based on the fact he’s been the MVP for two consecutive seasons. Aaron Rodgers currently has 1800 passing yards this season, with 13 touchdowns, four interceptions and a QBR of 38.2. He has completed 66.4% of his passes as well. 1800 yards was a surprising number when researching, since Rodgers has consistently put up at least 200 yards, not doing so in only two games. He should be putting up 300+ yards per game, but he’s unable to do that.

Evan: Rodgers may not have the weapons to throw to, but Brady does and he still has less passing touchdowns than his Green Bay counterpart. It’s clear the Buccaneers’ offensive strategies aren’t working. Brady has admitted on his podcast that the team needs to work on that due to the one-dimensional offense that Tampa Bay has brought out as they’ve tried to come back from deficits. The team also barely runs the ball with the second-lowest rushing yards in the NFL, further making it easier for opposing defenses to game plan against Tampa Bay. While the team has dealt with injuries to players like Chris Godwin, it’s certainly disappointing to see a Brady-led team do this poorly throughout the season, especially after a season where the team went 13-4. At this point, Brady seems like he’s simply hurting his legacy further by playing this season, especially with the team’s poor record. I would really be interested to see how Rodgers does in a situation like Tampa Bay where he would have a solid target in Evans and Godwin when healthy.

Sam: I think I would have expected Brady to look this poorly more than Rodgers would, mainly because Brady has retired then unretired, all while dealing with issues at home (mainly with his divorce). Meanwhile, Rodgers gets Adams taken away, and all of a sudden he can’t perform or even complete passes to his receivers. I know Allen Lazard isn’t as bad as he seems, but there has to be less of a connection between Rodgers and his receivers. I think when we, as spectators, view the comparison, it’s more about which one is more surprising to us rather than which one is better or worse. This season has shown that Rodgers was too reliant on Adams, which has made him regress more than Brady has.