Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Huskies set to host Maine for Hockey East series 

The UConn men’s hockey team is set to host a two-game weekend series against Maine. They will kick off the series on Friday, Nov. 4, when puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. The teams will follow that up on Saturday, Nov. 5 with puck drop at 4:05 p.m. Both games will take place at the XL Center and will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Huskies will come into this matchup with a 7-1-1 record. The IceBus has continued to move up on the national rankings, as this is the fourth consecutive week where they are ranked higher than ever. Before this season, the Huskies didn’t push past No. 19 and they are now in the top 10, even having received a first place vote.

This week, the USCHO Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Poll ranked Connecticut at No. 8. The Huskies have officially surpassed No. 9 Ohio State and No. 11 Boston University. The only Hockey East team they remain behind is No. 5 Massachusetts.

Another achievement for the Huskies was Ryan Tverberg being named Hockey East Player of the Week. Last week, the junior forward scored two goals against Boston College. Tverberg was also named the Hockey East Player of the Month. Additionally, UConn’s Logan Terness was awarded Hockey East Goaltender of the Month. There are a lot of positives surrounding the program right now, but the primary focus is their next matchup against Hockey East opponent Maine.

In their all-time matchups, UConn is 10-4-4 against Maine. The Huskies have won the three most recent games they have had against Maine, which all took place in 2021. The Black Bears will enter this series with a 2-4-1 record. In their first stretch of the season, they haven’t had the easiest matchups when (at time of playing) No. 3 Quinnipiac and No. 5 Northeastern came to town. Despite facing these top-20 teams, the Black Bears stood strong, splitting the series with Quinnipiac as well as tying one and losing one to Northeastern.

Even though their record may not show it, Maine has a lot of fight in them, which the Huskies will have to keep in mind this weekend. In the Black Bears’ win against Quinnipiac, four different players scored goals: Sophomores Cole Hanson and Nolan Renwick, as well as seniors Ben Poisson and Matthew Fawcett. Having 16 new players on the roster this year and already seeing their team efforts, Maine is prepared to get some momentum going as they can be dangerous around the net.

“Those games are always tight when we play [Maine],” UConn coach Mike Cavanaugh said in preparation for the weekend. “Like anybody else in this league, when you are preparing for a team like Maine, I know that they are going to bring a lot of energy and physicality. We have to be extremely diligent in our own zone, an area where we have to be cleaner on our breakouts — and establish more ‘running time’ in the offensive zone.”

Connecticut has not put its foot on the brakes ever since the season started. After facing Boston College on Thursday Oct. 27, the Huskies had last weekend off to rejuvenate for their upcoming Hockey East matchup. UConn looks to stay hot on home ice in its two-game series against Maine, before they travel to Providence next weekend to face the Friars.