Swimming and Diving: Huskies win their fifth meet in a row

11-05-22 WSWIM vs. SCSU by Skyler Kim, Staff Photographer. The UConn Women’s Swim team competes against Southern Connecticut State University on Nov. 5th, 2022. The Huskies gave a dominant performance, winning 160-121.

The UConn swimming and diving team kept its momentum through a home meet at the Wolff-Zackin Natatorium on Saturday against Southern Connecticut State University with a 160-121 victory. The Huskies have shown they are a force to be reckoned with, and they’ve made it seem like there aren’t very many squads that can tango with them.

Saturday’s victory was punctuated by UConn’s dominance, where it won 15 of the 16 women’s events. Thanks to how one-sided it was, it came to a point where the Huskies had already won the meet with several events (including all the diving ones) left and they stopped adding points to UConn’s score. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the Huskies’ best performers of the meet.

Kayla Mendonca, Angela Gambardella, Charlotte Proceller and Lexi Martino

The reason all four of these women share this section is because their combined efforts resulted in a pool record in the 400 yard medley relay. They swam as fast as anyone ever had at Wolff-Zackin Natatorium in that event, a performance worthy of being immortalized.

Robyn Edwards

Edwards had another impressive day, taking home two golds in the 200 yard freestyle and backstroke events, finishing far ahead of everything else. With every passing race, it seems like the senior is cementing herself as one of the best, most consistent performers on this team.

Diving Team

Despite the fact that the diving team’s scores did not count towards UConn’s total, they showed just how good they really are. In both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives, all five of UConn’s participants outscored their SCSU counterparts, utterly dominating the day. However…

Darah Ostrom

…of all divers, Ostrom really showed at this meet, being one of the biggest contributing factors to UConn’s lead and eventual blowout triumph. She scored a personal best for combined points in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives, demonstrating a lot of growth as the season has progressed. She even said as much, commenting that: “It feels good to see what we’ve [been] working on this season starting to click and pay off.” Her performance was worthy of getting recognized as that of the most valuable contributor of the day.

The Huskies showed once again this weekend that they are the top dogs in the water. Their next test, however, will be their biggest one yet: an entire weekend of swimming down in Lewisburg, PA, where they will partake in the annual Bucknell Invitational.