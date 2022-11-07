Women’s Ice Hockey: UConn sweeps No. 15 Boston College

11-4-2022 WHOC v BC by Jordan Arnold, Staff Photographer. Uconn beats Boston College 1 to 0. Uconn will next play Providence on November 11th in Storrs.

The Huskies know a thing or two about beating Boston College, and the cherry on top of an already dominant school showing this month was the women’s hockey team sweeping the Eagles.

The first game took place on Friday night at the Mark Edwards Freitas Ice Forum in Storrs, Connecticut.

Senior forward Coryn Tormala opened the first period on a strong note, passing to junior forward Jada Habisch for the first and only goal of the night.

Boston College goaltender Abigail Levy would not let another shot go by, as she finished the game with 31 saves on 32 shots on goal. The Eagles could not get as many shots on goal, finishing the game with 18. Connecticut goalie sophomore Tia Chan saved all of her shots on goal, as the Chinese Olympian made game one a 1-0 shutout.

Both teams did not let a goal in on the penalty kill, with Boston College going 0-for-1, while UConn went 0-for-2 on the power play.

Game two took place on Saturday night as the Huskies traveled to Chestnut Hill to complete the two-game series at Kelley Rink.

It was the freshman forward Brooke Campbell who put Connecticut on the board first, assisted by sophomore forward Riley Grimley and freshman defenseman Meghane Duschesne-Chalifoux. Campbell got the puck past another freshman Campbell, Boston College goaltender Grace Campbell.

The scoring in the first period did not end there, as sophomore forward Brianna Ware was set up by sophomore defenseman Ava Rinker and freshman forward Kyla Josifovic for a 2-0 lead after the period.

Chan started again in the second game, but could not shut the Eagles out again. Boston College defender Cailin Flynn scored her first career goal in the second period, assisted by forwards Hannah Bilka and Kelly Browne.

Daring to tie the game, the Eagles had an opportunity with a power play that began in the second period and continued in the third. However, the Huskies denied Boston College’s only power play opportunity.

In the third period, UConn went on the power play, a penalty committed by Bilka. In the final seconds of the two-minute minor, Tormala was set up by senior Claire Peterson and freshman forward Christina Walker for the third and final goal of the game.

Connecticut completed the sweep with a 3-1 win on the road, but the Eagles outshot them 25-22. Chan finished the night with 24 saves, while Grace Campbell finished with 19.

UConn received votes in the previous DCU/USCHO Poll, but could jump into the top 15 with their 8-4-2 record.

The Huskies will look ahead to next weekend’s series against Providence, hosting the first game while the Friars host the second game.