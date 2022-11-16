‘Picturing the Pandemic’ centers on the impact of journaling amidst crisis 

On Nov. 15, the William Benton Museum of Art hosted “Picturing the Pandemic: Curation, Collaboration and the Power of Journaling.” It provides an online platform for people to anonymously journal their experiences and feelings during the pandemic. Illustration by Kaitlyn Tran/The Daily Campus

On Nov. 15, the William Benton Museum of Art hosted a webinar dedicated to Hartford Public Library’s Project called “Picturing the Pandemic: Curation, Collaboration and the Power of Journaling.”

The webinar was hosted by Sarah S. Willen, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Connecticut and Alexis L. Boylan, a professor of art & art history and Africana studies and director of academic affairs at UConn.

Willen and Boylan covered and discussed the project, which is an online journaling platform and a future research archive. The exhibitions dedicated to the project are located in facilities all over the world: in Hartford, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; Heidelberg, Germany and Mexico City, Mexico. In addition to international organizations and curators, it is also supported and influenced by local community partners at each exhibition.

“Picturing the Pandemic” provides an online platform for people to anonymously journal their experiences and feelings during the pandemic in the form of written texts, drawn images, taken photographs and even audio recordings.

The hosts explained the motives for the creation of the project as well as the results and gains from it. According to Willen, the pandemic had an extreme effect on people, who lacked an outlet for conveying difficult feelings.

“We could see the world shaken and things we took for granted collapsing around us. The goal was creating a space where people can express themselves freely and publicly.” Sarah S. Willen, associate professor of anthropology at the University of Connecticut

“We could see the world shaken and things we took for granted collapsing around us,” said Willen. “The goal was creating a space where people can express themselves freely and publicly.”

Besides being a current exhibition and platform for self-expression, “Picturing the Pandemic” also serves as a future research archive.

“After 25 years, the entire collection is going to become a public historical archive,” said Boylan.

The project is not just an artistic exhibition, but is also set to be a hub for scientific research on how human beings have been affected by the pandemic mentally and emotionally.

Over 18,000 people from 55 countries contributed more than 26,000 entries; the participants’ ages ranged from four to 90 years old.

The project has also received plenty of media attention. It was discussed in an article in The New York Times and Psychology Today, as well as foreign media sources.

“One thing we’ve done to make sure this is an active experience is giving everyone who comes a journal of their own.” Sarah S. Willen, associate professor of anthropology at the University of Connecticut

During the webinar, the hosts presented people’s audio entries — raw, genuine, expressive voice recordings in numerous languages, but mostly English and Spanish.

The artistic part of the project consists of visual entries: collage pieces, computer-illustrated works, photos, painting, drawings and even sculptural pieces.

“An image becomes a part of an emotional truth-telling process,” said Willen.

At the physical exhibition in Hartford Public Library, visitors are encouraged to write their own entries on a poster. The idea of journaling as self-expression was promoted by the hosts.

“One thing we’ve done to make sure this is an active experience is giving everyone who comes a journal of their own,” said Willen.

Overall, the webinar emphasized the importance and benefits of journaling: its multifunctionality as a space for reflection and learning, as well as a therapeutic resource.