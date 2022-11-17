Around Hockey East: UNH and Amherst continue to skid, BC takes down Lowell

It was another exciting weekend of Hockey East games with the continuation of in-conference battles. Fans were also treated to some Hockey East contests on Tuesday.

No. 14 Boston University dominates No. 11 UMass-Amherst

The Terriers proved to be the better team with two decisive victories. On Friday, BU got out to a 4-0 lead behind a strong effort from freshman Quinn Hutson (two goals and an assist) and a highlight-reel-worthy lacrosse-style goal known as “The Michigan” by Swede Wilmer Skoog. Senior Reed Lebster and Nashville Predators prospect Ryan Ufko had a goal and an assist for the Minutemen in the 7-2 loss. For the game, the Terriers outshot their opponent 45-23. They did not take their feet off the gas on Saturday, as the Terriers once again fired 45 shots on goal. Former 1st round pick Jay O’Brien had a goal and assist and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Drew Commesso turned away 29 shots in the 5-1 win. Senior Eric Faith netted his first goal of the season for UMass-Amherst. Blackhawks prospect Ryan Greene was on fire all weekend, as he recorded three goals and three assists in the two games. For his stellar performance, he was honored as Hockey East Player of the Week. BU now has a chance to break into the national top 10 as they take one of their Boston rivals, No. 18 Northeastern, for a home-and-home series. The Minutemen have lost five straight and continue to slide down the rankings as they now sit at No. 16. They take on a UNH team on Friday that is just as desperate for a win as they are.

No. 19 Merrimack sweeps Maine

After being ranked for the first time this season, the Merrimack Warriors showed why they belong by taking care of Maine on home ice. Sophomore Matt Copponi’s tally in the first period on Friday proved to be the game winner as they won 1-0. New York Rangers prospect Hugo Ollas earned his first shutout of the season, while Victor Ostman made 21 saves for the Black Bears. On Saturday, Merrimack’s power-play caught on fire as they cashed in three times on the man advantage. Copponi continued to star as he recorded two goals in the 5-3 win. Freshman Felix Trudeau had a goal and an assist in a losing effort for Maine. Vegas Golden Knights draft pick Slava Demin had a fantastic weekend as he compiled three assists and was named Hockey East Defender of the Week. This weekend boosted the Warriors’ rank to No. 15. They will put their five-game win streak to the test tonight against Sacred Heart. The Black Bears have now been swept two weekends in a row and will get two weeks off before playing American International College on Nov. 26.

Boston College picks up four of six points against No. 15 Northeastern

Friday’s contest at Matthews Arena was an unbelievable hockey game. BC got out to a 4-1 lead behind Philadelphia Flyers top prospect Cutter Gauthier’s two goals and an assist. Gauthier was the fifth overall pick in this past year’s draft. The Huskies put together an epic comeback in the last 10 minutes of the third period. San Jose Sharks 2022 second round pick Cam Lund recorded a hat trick that included the game-tying goal as time expired and the goalie pulled. Lund was named Hockey East Rookie of the Week. The game will go down as a tie, but Northeastern got two of the three available points and won the shootout. Saturday’s game was just as competitive in Chestnut Hill. BC captain and Minnesota Wild draft pick Marshall Warren’s goal in the third period pushed the Eagles past the Huskies. Fellow Wild prospect Nikita Nesterenko recorded two assists in the 3-2 win. Freshman Jack Williams had a goal and an assist for Northeastern. The No. 18 Huskies have another big conference matchup with No. 11 BU next on the schedule.

UVM earns its first sweep of the season against UNH

Colorado Avalanche draft pick Andre Buyalsky was the hero on Friday, as he netted the overtime winner. Junior Will Zapernick had a goal and set up Buyalsky’s tally. Senior David Fessenden turned away 30 shots in the loss. Saturday saw two players score their first NCAA goal: Dawson Good for the Catamounts and Kristaps Skrastins for the Wildcats. Joe Leahy’s first of the season proved to be the game winner for Vermont. Gabe Carriere made 43 saves in two games for UVM and was named Hockey East Goaltender of the Week. The Catamounts will go to Schneider Arena this weekend as heavy underdogs against No. 9 Providence.

Tuesday’s Action:

BC upsets No. 13 UMass-Lowell

The Eagles prevailed Tuesday, despite playing their third game in five days and going against a team that hadn’t played in over a week. Boston College got out to a 2-0 lead in the first period as Gauthier and Connor Joyce found the back of the net. It was Joyce’s first NCAA goal. The River Hawks answered right back with two goals of their own in the second period. Sophomore Owen Cole made it 2-1, and then set up Zach Kaiser to knot things up at two. Boston Bruins prospect Oskar Jellvik’s powerplay snipe and first career goal broke the deadlock. This was all the Eagles needed, as they held onto their 3-2 lead for the remainder of the game. BC will get some well-deserved rest before the Holy War on Ice against rival No. 20 Notre Dame on Nov. 25. The No. 13 River Hawks will have a quick turnaround, as they have a weekend series against No. 7 UConn, who sits atop the Hockey East.

UNH falls to No. 10 Harvard

The Wildcats hosted the Harvard Crimson for a non-conference matchup at the Whittemore Arena. UNH was unable to stop Montreal Canadiens prospect Sean Farrell, who was also a standout player on the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team. Farrell torched New Hampshire by netting a power play goal and dishing out two assists. Anaheim Ducks prospect Henry Thrun’s tally on the man advantage made it 3-0 Harvard before Captain Chase Stevenson got his squad on the board. New Hampshire has now lost seven consecutive games. The Wildcats will have a chance to end it on Friday, as they host No. 16 UMass — which is on a losing streak of its own.

