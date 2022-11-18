What the passing of the CT early voting measure means

People vote at the Crystal Ballroom in New Britain, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Photo by Jessica Hill/AP Photo.

As results from the 2022 Midterm Elections continue to roll in, the ballot question regarding the implementation of early voting in Connecticut has passed.

The passage of this question means it is one step closer to being approved at a state legislative level. If passed there, some form of early voting will become a part of the voting process in Connecticut.

Early voting will allow more individuals to be able to vote because of its convenience, University of Connecticut political science associate professor Thomas Hayes said.

“The benefits of early voting are that it eases the costs that are put upon voters when it comes to voting,” Hayes said. ”In Connecticut voting is only on Election Day. It’s a work day, lines are long. For many people, it may not be convenient to vote.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut is an affiliate branch of the national ACLU organization which works on advocacy for state issues.

The organization’s focus on the passage of the early voting ballot question in Connecticut highlighted the benefits it would have on minority groups in U.S. democracy, ACLU of Connecticut’s policy counsel Jess Zaccagnino said.

“Early voting helps Connecticut voters who are busy,” Zaccagnino said. “A study showed that on average Black voters waited nine minutes more than white voters.”

In preparation for the Midterm Elections, the ACLU of Connecticut made it their mission to call attention to the importance of this question being on Connecticut’s ballot.

“We formed a pack this election season which allowed us to do work on ballot questions like early voting. We are still non-partisan however and do not endorse any candidates.”

Although Connecticut is currently seen as a primarily blue state, Hayes spotlighted how it has not always voted primarily Democratic as a reason why Connecticut is one of four states that does not currently have early voting.

“Connecticut has not always been a Democratic state, Republicans had more power at various times so certain laws were not put in place,” Hayes said.

Hayes also stated the groups who he believes early voting in Connecticut will positively impact the most.

“Early voting is going to help young people, full time workers and the working class population,” Hayes said. “Minoritized voters also tend to have to wait the longest because lines in cities tend to be longer.”

Along with more people being able to vote, Hayes noted the ways in which early voting could reflect a positive image of democracy for voters.

“More groups will be likely to turn out to vote and more people will be in favor of the U.S. democratic process,” Hayes said.

The passage of the early voting measure from Connecticut voters is a positive sign, Zaccagnino said. She is hopeful that the question will continue to be passed and eventually become a law for future elections.

“I’m pretty confident that it will pass, I don’t want to jinx anything. But it’s up to us to keep the pressure on at the capital, which is something I will be doing every day, Zaccagnino said.”