Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 UConn ends Freitas chapter with BU

The UConn women’s ice hockey team (10-4-2, 6-4-2) is red hot coming into their final game at the Mark Edward Freitas Ice Forum. They’ll end the Freitas Forum era with Boston University (4-8-0, 3-7-0). The Huskies have swept back-to-back opponents which were Boston College and No. 13 Providence. While not ranked currently, Boston College received votes in the newest top 15.

Forward Brooke Campbell (Fr.) scored her fourth goal of the season halfway through the first period of the first game, which put Connecticut on top thanks to goaltender Tia Chan (So.), who recorded 46 saves in the two games combined. Forward Jada Habisch (Jr.), who leads the team in goals with six, found the back of the net twice in Providence on Saturday.

Campbell won the Pro Ambitions Hockey East Rookie of the Week because of her terrific four-point performance this past weekend. Other top performers recognized by the Hockey East Conference include Habisch, Chan, and defenseman Camryn Wong (Sr.), who had an assist and four blocked shots, finishing the weekend plus-two.

Other key players on the Huskies’ roster include forwards Coryn Tormala (Sr.) and Riley Grimley (So.), who are tied for the most assists on the team. Tormala is also tied for the most points on the team with Habisch with 11 points so far this season.

Chan has been in the crease nearly the entire season, playing a total of 850 minutes so far. She has a goals-against average of 1.55 and a save percentage of .944.

The Terriers are coming into Storrs after splitting the two games in Burlington against Vermont. The second game was an overtime victory, which marked their first win in November.

Forward Julia Nearis (Sr.) had three points in the Terriers’ overtime win, including a goal that brought her season total to five goals, the most on the team. She also leads the teams in assists and points this season, with seven and 12 respectively.

The Terriers have used two goalies throughout the season, with Andrea Brändli (Gr.) being used slightly more frequently. The other is Callie Shanahan (So.), who was in the net for their last game. Brändli has a 2.00 goals-against average with a .939 save percentage. Shanahan has a 3.60 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

Unlike UConn, Boston University did not have a player receive a weekly award but had two of the top performers in the Hockey East this past weekend in forwards Lacey Martin (Jr.) and Sydney Healey (Fr.).

In the all-time series history, Boston University leads 29-15-8, but they have lost four of the last five meetings. They earned a point in a tie as they won a shootout last year at home.

While the Huskies sit tied for third place in the standings with Providence, Boston University is second to last with just 10 points overall this season.

After tonight’s game, the Huskies will not host a game until Jan. 13 at the new Toscano Family Ice Forum, just down the street on Jim Calhoun Way.

The first game of the series against the Terriers will be at 6 p.m. at the Freitas Ice Forum for the final time, while the second game will be tomorrow at 3 p.m. at the Walter Brown Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Both games are available to stream on ESPN+.