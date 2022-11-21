Volleyball: UConn wraps up regular season with a split against Providence and Butler

To finish up the regular season, the UConn women’s volleyball team played a pair of games on the road against Providence and Butler.

They started the week off in Providence on Wednesday, Nov. 16 with a three-set sweep against the Friars. The Huskies began the first set with Madi Whitmire breaking her season record of 1,000 assists. She finished the game with 25 assists which put her season total to 1,024. The competition was fairly tight, but UConn opened the game with a win in the first set 25-22.

The Huskies stayed at the top of their game, forcing a Providence time out early in the second set. Senior Kennadie Jake-Turner got the Huskies going with an impressive kill, getting them to a 10-7 lead over the Friars. Before Providence took a second timeout, UConn extended their lead to 19-15. The Huskies stayed hot and took the second set from the Friars 25-18 to lead the match 2-0.

Connecticut continued their dominance in the third set to allow them to seal the win against the Friars. They came out with a 6-0 lead, then after a Providence timeout, continued their offense going up 11-2. Multiple of the veteran Huskies played large roles in the match’s offense, leading them to the win. Caylee Parker finished the game with 14 kills and 11 digs. Jake-Turner and Garland finished combined for 17 kills and 24 points total.

The Huskies had a few days off before they traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday, Nov. 20 to face off against Butler. In a hard-fought match, the Huskies narrowly fell to the Bulldogs 3-2.

Parker started off the match strong with five early kills. Senior Jasmine Davis also had some big plays, building momentum for UConn in the first set. After two Butler timeouts, the Huskies took the first set 25-22.

For the majority of the second set, UConn trailed the Bulldogs. There was a point in the set where the Huskies went on a 3-0 run, trailing 22-19. Ultimately, to even out the score, Butler won the second set 25-19.

UConn was on roll in the third set, going up 6-0 at the start. Parker and Davis both had 14 kills in the third set. The Huskies had some breathing room this time around, getting up 21-13 against the Bulldogs. Parker finished off the set with an ace, giving UConn the set three victory 25-15.

The Huskies called two timeouts in the fourth set, as they were trailing both times. Parker had 21 kills and Davis with 16. The competition went back and forth, with Butler taking the fourth set 25-19. This would send the teams in a winner-takes-all fifth set.

In the final set, the competition was tight and the Huskies showed an immense amount of fight. UConn had the lead 12-9 when the Bulldogs called a timeout. The teams took the match all the way to 20 points, where they were tied. Ultimately Butler got the fifth set win when they got ahead of the Huskies 24-22. Connecticut dropped their season finale to Butler 3-2.

The exact playoff path for UConn is unknown, but their season is not over yet as they have a spot in the Big East Tournament. They will play on Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska at Creighton, as either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed.