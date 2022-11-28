I love snow days 

A little kid sleds down a snowy hill. In this article, Macary passionately explains the importance of snow days. Photo courtesy of: unsplash.com

Basic physical law of the universe dictates that something cannot be made out of nothing; however, can nothing be made out of something? My personal, and likely very unscientific answer is that yes, nothing can be made out of something. In that phenomenon lies the glory of a snow day. The snow day in itself is truly a mind-blowing and amazing concept. Some may think that the joy of winter, the creation of snowmen and playing in the snow are where snow days get their worth. Others may think that snow is bad because it requires removal, creates bad road conditions and interrupts daily life. While all of these conceptions may be true to some degree, speaking as a simple-minded student, the snow day’s worth is in the fact that one can have a full, busy day and suddenly be forced to relax and catch up on life simply because cold white things are falling from the sky.

Despite the simple beauty of a snow day, there are some who want to eliminate them and hold school virtually instead. This, however, is an awful idea. An article from CNBC states that “more than half of public school K-12 teachers said the pandemic resulted in a ‘significant’ learning loss for students, both academically and in their social-emotional progress.” In other words, during the pandemic, society tried distance and hybrid learning, and saw negative educational outcomes. Furthermore, a different CNBC article also reports that “more than half, 62.9%, of parents with children learning from home said their kids were getting less exercise, 58% said they were spending less time outside, 86.2% said they were spending less time hanging out in person with friends and 24.9% said their kids’ mental or emotional health had worsened”. Clearly, other forms of learning are less optimal in comparison to in-person learning.

This contributes to the argument that when weather conditions are not completely safe for travel, schools should take a snow day and extend their school year to make up for lost days, increasing the amount of learning that is done in person and eliminating the usage of other substandard forms of learning. Snow days’ value is not only present in their inherent benefits; they also allow for days of learning to be entirely in person, while eliminating them might require virtual learning. Virtual learning also does not come without problems. First, it requires a system to be in place for students to meet virtually, on the off chance that it is needed. If teachers are not consistently holding class virtually, then in order for them to do so on a snow day, they would need to not only be familiar with and have access to a virtual learning platform such as Google Meets, but they would also need their students to be familiar with it as well. While many may feel that using platforms such as Zoom and Google Meets is relatively easy, for younger students and any individuals who have never used such a platform before, that may not be the case. For some students, especially younger ones, parental involvement and assistance may be required, which may not be available. Additionally, it is not guaranteed that all students will have the technological resources necessary to facilitate such a form of learning.

The final argument for snow days is the simple fact that getting a break, specifically an unexpected break, is good. Many students, especially in high school, are encouraged to be busy. They have sports, extracurricular activities, college leveled classes and social lives. Juniors and seniors are preparing to apply for college or looking for scholarships. All of this adds up, and being able to take a day to relax and catch up on work isn’t a bad thing. Overall, snow days are simply good and deserve our unconditional love.