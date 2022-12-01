National News: U.S. team continues through the World Cup; Biden prepares for 2024 election

At home and in Qatar, you were with us all 99+ minutes tonight.



We felt the love.



We felt the unwavering support.



Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Tue80ApBVb — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 29, 2022

U.S. men’s soccer team defeats Iran 1-0 in Qatar World Cup

The U.S. has advanced to the World Cup knockout stage after defeating Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha held on Wednesday, Nov., 30, according to Fox Sports.

Advancing to the Round of 16 was a significant success given that the U.S. failed to reach the knockout stage in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, according to NBC news.

At the 38-minute mark, Christian Pulisic of the U.S. scored the one and only goal of the game. However, in the process of scoring, he clashed with the Iranian goalkeeper and left the field until the game was over, according to CBS news.

President Joe Biden also celebrated the win after finishing an announcement in Bay City, Michigan.

“When I spoke to the coach and the players, I said, ‘You can do this!’ They went, ‘ahhh.’ They did it! God love ’em. Anyway, just thought you might wanna hear,” Biden said, according to CBS News.

The U.S. will play the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3, according to Fox Sports.

Biden prepares for the next presidential election by attracting the attention of supporters who feel a lack of gratitude

President Biden is trying to prepare for the 2024 election by establishing better connections with top donors. According to NBC News, Biden is struggling to gather political support more now than compared to his 2020 campaign. Since he was elected, backers say they do not feel adequately appreciated by the Biden Administration.

Many notable Democratic supporters have been vocal about their discontent with Biden’s 2024 campaign. Dick Harpootlian, a longtime Democratic donor and South Carolina state senator, said he does not plan to donate as he had in the past.

“The $500,000 people like me, we’re not going to be players in 2024,” Dick Harpootlian, South Carolina state senator and longtime Democratic donor

Now, the White House’s attitude toward donors has changed as they look to the 2024 presidential election. The Biden administration is planning to hold state dinners for French President Emmanuel Macron, the arrival and lighting of the national Christmas tree, Biden’s Christmas parties and Vice President Kamala Harris’ Hanukkah celebration for the holiday and throughout December. These events are seen as pivotal in pleasing the donors who wanted more attention from the administration, according to NBC News.

The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the reasons why Biden has not interacted with his donors as expected. During the pandemic, gathering people indoors has been a difficult task, according to NBC News.

The donors in question have not all reacted positively to this increased attention from the White House, though some, like Democratic strategist Tim Lim, have said their expectations are childish, but fair.

“It’s childish, frankly. I even admit that now. There’s no reason to do it,” Lim said, according to Newsnetdaily. “But when you’re trying to get an Easter Egg Roll ticket for your family, you kind of get desperate.”