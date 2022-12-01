Roundtable: Bowl Game Location 

The UConn football team takes on Central Connecticut State University at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in their second game of the season on Saturday September 4. The Huskies beat the Blue Devils 28-3, and will play their next game against Syracuse on Saturday, September 10. Photo by Erin Knapp / The Daily Campus.

In an exciting turn of events for UConn Football, the Huskies are locked in to head to a bowl game for the first time since 2015. Jim Mora has this team way ahead of schedule in what was largely expected to be a multi-year rebuild. Instead, he’s done an incredible job very quickly and has UConn going bowling in year one. Although UConn does not have a bowl tie-in as teams in conferences do, they will still go to a bowl game since there are more available slots than eligible teams this year.

Where will the Huskies travel to for their 13th game? Our writers discuss:

Cure Bowl

With the American Athletic Conference short a few teams for a bowl this year, UConn would replace their spot and play against a Sun Belt team in the Cure Bowl. Held in Orlando, Florida, the game is played at Exploria Stadium, a typically soccer-specific venue. It’s sponsored by Duluth Trading Co., an apparel brand. The Huskies would be a great fit here because fans will travel to Florida. It’s more accessible than some of the other bowls in more remote locations like New Mexico, and as an added bonus, it’s a nice escape from the Arctic-like conditions of Connecticut in December. It’s also a bowl that two independent teams have previously appeared in, making it all the more likely for them to take UConn. Everything about the Cure Bowl makes sense for the Huskies, so it’s just a matter of pulling the trigger so fans can make their plans.

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Myrtle Beach Bowl

As much as I really want the bowl game to be at Fenway Park, I see us playing in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 19. A relatively newer location for a bowl game, but would be a lot closer for the majority of UConn fans, a factor that is typically considered for selections. It’s only about a 12.5-hour drive from the Storrs campus, but that’s closer than a lot of the other options out there. The game is sponsored by ESPN, which is based in Connecticut. Add on top of that one of the biggest turnarounds in NCAA football, and ESPN may be inclined to select their in-state school to fill one of these spots. Neither spots for this game have a league tie-in, meaning there’s at least a chance we see UConn there. No independent team has ever played in this game, but this will only be its third occurrence.

Armed Forces Bowl

I really want UConn to go bowling at Fenway Park too, but like their chances of making the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, that is not going to happen. Instead, I would like to see the Huskies in the Armed Forces Bowl in Frisco, Texas. The First Responder Bowl in Dallas was a close second as that game is between a Big 12 team and an at-large school, but this bowl makes more sense, given the team’s 6-6 record. The Armed Forces Bowl, sponsored by Lockheed Martin, has been played every season since 2003. This year, the bowl will feature an at-large team squaring off with a team from the American Athletic Conference. Taking on a school like Houston or Memphis (Navy is not bowl eligible) would be pretty cool, but I personally would love to play against the Air Force Academy. Being able to participate in a bowl game is an amazing opportunity that does not come around every year, and I think that this is the best place the team could end up in.