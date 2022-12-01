Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 UConn travels to face New Hampshire 

The UConn women’s ice hockey team sweeps Maine 2-0 capturing a victory at the Freitas Ice Forum in Storrs, Conn. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. This win capped off the two game series between the two teams, each team coming a way with one win. The Huskies will return to the ice against Boston College this upcoming weekend. Photo by Sofia Sawchuk/Daily Campus.

The UConn women’s ice hockey team (11-7-2, 6-6-2) continues its long road trip as the Huskies make a stop in Durham, New Hampshire to face the Wildcats. New Hampshire has not seen a pretty season so far, currently sitting in eighth place with a 5-13-0 record overall and a 4-10-0 record in Hockey East play.

In the Nutmeg Classic in Hamden, Connecticut, the Huskies won their first game against Sacred Heart, 3-2 in overtime, but were shut out the following day by Quinnipiac, 1-0. UConn has now lost three of its last four games and looks to find some momentum this weekend. Connecticut is in fourth place in the Hockey East standings, behind Northeastern, Vermont and Providence.

As it has been all season, forward Jada Habisch (Jr.) and Coryn Tormala (Sr.) lead the way for the Huskies. Habisch leads the team in goals with seven through 20 games while Tormala leads the team in assists and points with eight and 13, respectively. Tia Chan (So.) will continue in net for UConn, with a goals-against average of 1.57 and a save percentage of .939.

Forward Brooke Campbell (Fr.) and defenseman Claire Peterson (Sr.) scored in regulation against Sacred Heart, but it was defenseman Ava Rinker (So.) who put the puck in the net in overtime to advance the Huskies to the Nutmeg Classic Championship against Quinnipiac.

In the two games, Chan had a combined 30 saves, allowing three goals.

New Hampshire is led by forward Emily Pinto (Gr.), who leads the Wildcats in points and assists with 13 and 10, respectively. The top goal-scorer for UNH is forward Kira Juodikis (So.), who has netted five this season.

In the crease are two goalies that are used very frequently. The main goalie is Ava Boutilier (Gr.), who has a goals-against average of 2.98 and a save percentage of .904. The other goaltender is Nicky Harnett (Sr.), who has been statistically better this season despite Boutilier playing nearly 100 more minutes. Harnett has a 2.45 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. She had a strong outing last weekend against Harvard, where she had 29 saves in the 1-0 loss.

The Huskies lead the all-time series, 28-21-2, and have won the last six games. The last time New Hampshire won was in January 2020 in overtime. The Wildcats have lost the last three games, their last win coming on Nov. 11 against Merrimack.

Both contest will be located at Whittemore Center in Durham, New Hampshire. The first game is this afternoon at 2 p.m. Saturday’s game will also have a 2 p.m. puck drop. Both matchups are available to stream on ESPN+.

After this weekend, UConn won’t play again until Dec. 31, in a non-conference game at Brown University.