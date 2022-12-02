Rapid Fire: Moving the holiday season 

Illustration by Steven Coleman/The Daily Campus.

In the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments — if we’re lucky. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: If you could move the “holiday season” to another part of the year, when would you have it?

Madeline Papcun, Opinion Editor:

“Holiday season” this and “The Holidays™” that, I say we do away with it all. Sure, we can still celebrate whatever people want to celebrate – but for goodness sake, let’s spread it out a little bit. The annual mad-dash sprint to New Year’s with overwhelming amounts of family time, shopping and an expectation of holiday cheer is exhausting. If we evenly distribute the holidays throughout the calendar year, it’ll lessen the stress of it all.

Nell Srinath, Associate Opinion Editor:

We should pay respects to our starving Yeoman forebears by moving the “holiday season” to peak farmers market season — summer. When the harvest is plentiful and the weather is good, we can cherish what is beautiful and meaningful about life. Although some may argue that winter holidays add light to an otherwise dreary season, I say they are cowards and weaklings.

Harrison Raskin, Editor in Chief:

Push all of the holidays onto the leap year day. This will give us even less than ¼ of the holidays, but will make us at least four times as appreciative and “thankful.” So, kind of a wash overall, but a change would be nice.

Owen Silverman, Weekly Columnist:

Move every holiday to June 11; that way people of all cultures and religions will celebrate my birthday.

Dan Stark, Opinion Contributor:

Put all the holidays on April 20. Twitter would be wild that day and Fox News would be melting down, it’ll be beautiful.