Creating Caring Communities and USG host pop-up food pantry Dec. 5 and 7

Illustration by Kaitlyn Tran, The Daily Campus.

Creating Caring Communities and USG are hosting a pop-up food pantry Dec. 5 and Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the student union ballroom.

There is no registration needed to attend the event, and there will be a wide selection of food according to the announcement.

The food pantry is aimed at supporting students currently dealing with food insecurity. Earlier this semester, UConn President Dr. Radenka Maric cited food insecurity as a major problem across UConn’s campuses.

“One of the issues many of our students face is the reliable access to healthy food choices. Food insecurity is complex and is experienced in different ways by our students, as undergraduates, commuter students, international students, and graduate students have different challenges and needs. Our UConn community is working to respond to those in specific and effective ways as we strive to eliminate food insecurity on all of our campuses,” Maric said. “Unfortunately, a study conducted by our UConn Rudd Center for Food Policy & Health, which researches this critically important issue, found that many students across all of our campuses need help and support for healthy and inexpensive or free food.”

At the time, Maric outlined UConn’s plan to address food insecurity. The plan involved continuing to support USG’s Husky Market, the creation of the UConn Swipes program and an increased outreach for students eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Husky Harvests also launched this fall in conjunction with Connecticut Foodshare. The goal was to address food insecurity at UConn’s regional campuses.

Anyone looking to get more information about the pop-up food pantry or looking to get involved with Creating Caring Communities is encouraged to email: cccatuconn@gmail.com.