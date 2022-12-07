In Memoriam: UConn mourns loss of Emeritus Engineering Professor Peter Luh

The University of Connecticut community mourns the loss of Emeritus Engineering Professor Peter Luh, who passed away on Nov. 28, 2022.

The university expressed condolences in a statement on Friday.

“Peter’s passing saddens me deeply. He had many outstanding accomplishments as a faculty member at UConn and served as a mentor to numerous students and fellow faculty,” UConn President Radenka Maric said in the statement.

Luh joined UConn’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in 1980 after earning his BS from National Taiwan University, MS from MIT and PhD from Harvard according to his obituary.

Luh had an immense impact at UConn during his distinguished 41-years at the university.

“He served as the head of the department from 2006-2009 and as director of the Booth Research Center for Advanced Technology. Luh was recognized as a Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor in 2018. He retired in December 2020, but remained an active contributor to the department and the school,” the statement said. “Even after retirement, he continued his research and advising graduate students. Luh had also taken on numerous leadership positions in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). He served on numerous societies within IEEE, including control systems, robotics and automation, and the power and energy societies. He was also chair of the IEEE Technical Activities Board Periodicals Committee, overseeing 190 journals and magazines.”

According to the statement released by UConn, Luh was a pioneer in the field of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

“Luh was well known for his research contributions particularly in optimization for power systems, smart grids, smart buildings, and intelligent manufacturing. His pioneering work has made a lasting impact in the power systems industry,” the statement says.

In addition, Luh and other faculty members created the Asian American Cultural Center at UConn and the Asian and Asian American Studies Institute in the mid-1980s, according to the statement.

Luh was a massive UConn men’s and women’s basketball fan, and frequently attended games according to his obituary. He was also an active member of UConn Chinese Bible Study for over 40 years.

“While we have lost a great colleague and friend, and renowned scientist, we pay tribute and celebrate a life that was well lived,” said Dean of the UConn School of Engineering Kazem Kazerounian in the statement. “Over the last few decades, Peter was a mentor and role model to me personally and to so many of my colleagues.”

The following is a quote from Luh’s obituary:

