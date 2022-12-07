Thousands of children’s medical records leaked

Last month, over 16,000 children’s medical records were leaked due to a significant data breach. The database that held the medical records was discovered by security researcher and co-founder of Security Discovery Jeremiah Fowler and the Website Planet research team. Photo by Arseny Togulev on Unsplash.

Last month, over 16,000 children’s medical records were leaked due to a significant data breach.

The database that held the medical records was discovered by security researcher and co-founder of Security Discovery Jeremiah Fowler and the Website Planet research team.

The records disclosed information about these children’s learning disabilities, diagnoses of disorders and medical conditions, a Website Planet article said.

“The parents a lot of the times in these records were oversharing their concerns for their children to health professionals because they never thought that the information would get out,” Fowler said.

In addition, each child’s record disclosed their name, birthday, address, school name and various other personal medical information, a Website Planet article said.

Most of the children were Florida residents, making the breach U.S.-based, Fowler stated.

The leaked information poses obvious risks to the children and families involved in the breach.

“In my opinion, in terms of HIPAA rules and regulations, the information leaked in this breach definitely violates them,” Fowler said.

“In my opinion, in terms of HIPAA rules and regulations, the information leaked in this breach definitely violates them,” Jeremiah Fowler, co-founder and security researcher at Security Discovery.

“These records appeared to include the parent’s summary or a questionnaire of their child’s condition,” according to the Website Planet article. “They were very detailed, some painted a complete picture of the child’s challenges, and in many cases, there were stories or situations to validate why they believed their child needed assistance.”

Fowler also mentioned the negative impact this information could have on the lives of the children involved in the breach.

“These are real people. They don’t know how this exposure may come back and haunt them in five years,” Fowler said.

Fowler hopes that bringing awareness to these leaked documents will notify the people affected by the breach as well as educate those in the security industry to ensure that leaks like this are prevented in the future.

“In publishing knowledge about this leaked data, my goal is to bring awareness to the individuals affected, the security community and people whose job it is to collect and store records in hopes that this doesn’t happen again,” Fowler said.