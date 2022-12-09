Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Huskies set to host No. 7 Boston University in top 10 showdown 

UConn men’s hockey suffer a 6-0 shutout loss against Cornell at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The Huskies traveled out of state for this non-conference Frozen Apple matchup. Photo by Sofia Sawchuk/Daily Campus.

Coming off a 7-3 loss against Merrimack, the No. 8 UConn Huskies look to bounce back against another Hockey East opponent, the No. 7 Boston University Terriers.

At the end of October, UConn traveled to Boston, MA for a two-game series against the Terriers which ended in a split. The Huskies will now have home advantage for this matchup, which could help them as they have only lost one game at the XL Center this season.

Boston University will come into this contest with a 10-4-0 record. The Terriers have seen much success against Hockey East opponents since they last faced UConn, having won games against No. 14 UMass Lowell, No. 13 UMass, Northeastern and New Hampshire.

A strength for the Terriers has been their defense, with freshman Lane Hutson at the center of it all. Huston was awarded with Hockey East Defender of the Month for the second month in a row. In November, Hutson finished second of all Hockey East defenders with six points from three goals and three assists. Among NCAA defensemen, he is tied for fourth with 17 points from six goals and 11 assists. Hutson has started his collegiate career strong with the Terriers and is a player that the Huskies should be aware of on the ice.

Another key defensemen for Boston is Domenick Fensore, who was named Hockey East Defender of the week. In Boston’s weekend series against New Hampshire, the senior captain was the only skater in the league with two multi-goal games. The Terriers have been consistent and dominant on offense, which will surely challenge UConn.. From last weekend’s No. 9 ranking, the Terriers have moved past the Huskies and now sit at No.7 on the USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Rankings.

The Huskies have struggled a bit recently as they have lost three out their last five games. They struggle on defense, allowing too many goals and earning unnecessary penalties.

UConn hopes to get back on track and correct their mistakes using their offensive strengths. After the split against Merrimack last weekend, the Huskies remain at No. 8 on the USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Rankings.

In all-time matches, the competition between UConn and Boston University is fairly even with the Huskies’ record being 9-13-2. Since Oct. 8, 2021, the two teams are even, going 3-3 with mixed wins at home and away. This will definitely be a tight matchup as both teams are very talented and have shared successful seasons so far.

The single game will take place on Sunday Dec. 11 with puck drop at 2:05 p.m. at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. It will be streamed on ESPN+ and live statistics will be provided by StatBroadcast.