Study conducted on which states have the most college students

A study conducted by TypeCite showed how many total students were enrolled in higher education in 2021 and 2022 and calculated the total percent of the student population in each state. According to the study, there was a 23% decrease from 2021 to 2022. Illustration by Krista Mitchell/The Daily Campus

Some students continue their education and complete their secondary education at colleges and universities across the United States. A study was conducted by TypeCite which revealed how many total students were enrolled in higher education in 2021 and 2022 and calculated the total percent of the student population in each state.

The study explained that there were less students enrolled in college in 2022 compared to 2021. According to the study, there were 19,465,959 students enrolled in higher education institutions in the US in 2022, a 23% decrease from the 25,349,502 students enrolled in 2021.

“The states with the highest numbers of students enrolled in 2022 were California with 2,637,722 students, Texas with 1,681,910 students and New York with 1,197,003 students,” the study said.

The study reported that 7% of the California population are college students, which was close to the average of 6% for all states. The data concluded that the biggest student city by far is Los Angeles, home to the University of Southern California and the University of California Los Angeles, among other schools.

The study explained that Texas has the second largest college student population in the country, the biggest university being Texas A&M with 70,148 students.

New York has the third largest college student population and America’s largest private university, New York University which has 52,775 students, according to the study.

According to the study, the states with the lowest number of students enrolled were Alaska, Wyoming and Vermont.

“Alaska has 22,106 students, Wyoming has 30,943 students and Vermont has 40,202 students,” the study reported.

The data explained that 3% of the Alaska population are college students, which was the lowest compared to the other states. The study also found that Alaska saw a 38% drop in student enrollment from 2021 to 2022, the largest decline in the nation.

According to the report, the states and districts with the most students as a percentage of their total population were the District of Columbia with 15%, New Hampshire with 14% and Utah with 12%.

Data from Connecticut revealed that the state generally has fewer students as a percent of population than other New England states. The data reported that there were 193,184 students in Connecticut in 2022, a 24% decrease from the 254,190 students in 2021.

The data showed that 5% of the Connecticut population are college students, out of the 3,605,597 total state population.

When comparing Connecticut to other New England states, the study reported that 7% of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island populations are college students, 14% of the New Hampshire population are college students, 6% of the Vermont population are college students, and 5% of the Maine population are college students.

The study gathered data from the United States Census, the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), the US Department of Education and Univstats, a college statistics website to generate their report.