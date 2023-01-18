Around the Top 25 MBB: Rankings shake up as 11 ranked teams lose on Saturday

The past week has included many top-25 showdowns and upsets around the country, which resulted in a lot of movement in Monday’s AP Poll rankings. Let’s recap just how crazy college basketball has been recently.

Top 25 Matchups

No. 25 Marquette downs No. 6 UConn, 82-76

With Tyler Kolek leading the way, the Golden Eagles were able to limit Adama Sanogo’s production, the preseason Big East Player of the Year. Three of Marquette’s starting players scored at least 15 points as they cruised to victory over the slumping Huskies.

No. 4 Alabama wins on road at No. 15 Arkansas, 84-69

Led by late runs, the Crimson Tide kept their undefeated conference record alive against the Razorbacks. Mark Sears led the way with 26 points while Arkansas, at the time, was 1-3 in the SEC. Alabama is on pace to becoming a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with their torrid start and conference dominance.

No. 10 Texas comes from behind, takes down No. 17 TCU, 79-75

Dylan Disu was perfect from the floor (7-7) as he scored 14 second-half points as the Longhorns came back down as many as 18 points against the Horned Frogs.

No. 2 Kansas holds on at home to beat No. 14 Iowa State, 62-60

It’s extremely difficult to come out of Allen Fieldhouse with a win if you’re the visiting team, but T.J. Otzelberger’s Cyclones nearly did just that as Caleb Grill’s 3-pointer missed as time expired. Gradey Dick led the way with 21 points while Jalen Wilson recorded another double-double.

No. 17 TCU hands No. 11 Kansas State first Big 12 loss, 82-68

Markquis Nowell couldn’t save K-State this time as the Horned Frogs, led by Emanuel Miller and Mike Miles Jr., bounced back after a tough loss in Austin.

No. 12 Xavier stays hot, defeats No. 25 Marquette, 80-76

Powered by a late clutch jumper by Xavier star Souley Boum, the Musketeers extended their winning streak to 11 games. Marquette saw their five-game streak snapped as Kolek’s 25 points weren’t enough. Xavier is arguably the hottest team in college basketball at the moment.

Best Performances

Zach Edey, C, Purdue (at Michigan State: 32 pts, 17 reb, 2 blk)

The National Player of the Year has done it again, giving the Boilermakers the game-winning basket, along with 30 other points, continuing his year-long tear..

Brandon Miller, F, Alabama (vs. LSU: 31 pts, 9 reb, 7 3pt)

Miller is one of college basketball’s best freshmen, and he stays as the frontrunner for SEC Player of the Year, keeping the Tide’s undefeated conference record alive.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., G, UCLA (vs. Colorado: 23 pts, 13 reb, 5 blk, 4 stl)

You would think this was a stat line from Chet Holmgren’s tenure at Gonzaga if the name was covered up. UCLA guard Jaquez impressed many with this line, as guards don’t tend to record five blocks in a game.

Malachi Smith, G, Gonzaga (vs. Portland: 27 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast, 7 3pt)

Smith was responsible for at least 37 points as Gonzaga stayed undefeated in the West Coast Conference. He was phenomenal off the bench for the Bulldogs.

Donovan Clingan, C, UConn (at Marquette: 20 pts, 10 reb, 5 blk, 2 stl)

When it was nobody else’s night, Clingan kept the Huskies in the game with his best statistical game of his college career, despite them falling to Marquette.

Best Games This Week

No. 22 Providence at No. 20 Marquette (Tomorrow, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Two of some of the best teams in the Big East face off in Milwaukee on Wednesday night. Providence star Bryce Hopkins looks to improve his case for conference’s player of the year, while Kolek hopes to stay hot.

No. 14 TCU at No. 2 Kansas (Saturday, 1 p.m., CBS)

Two of the best players in the Big 12 face off at the Phog: Mike Miles Jr. (TCU) and Wilson (Kansas).

No. 5 UCLA at No. 11 Arizona (Saturday, 2 p.m., ABC)

A key battle in the race for the Pac-12 Player of the Year trophy between UCLA guard Jaquez and Arizona forward Ąžuolas Tubelis.