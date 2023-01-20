Track and Field: Huskies head to Beantown for pair of invitationals 

The Huskies began 2023 with an impressive showing at the UMass Invite this past Sunday. Both teams returned to the track after a short break from the indoor season and displayed an impressive showing. The men’s team’s performance was highlighted by junior hurdles runner Terrel Williams, who recorded a new personal record 7.77 60-meter hurdles time, while the women’s team saw freshman Mia Dansby record an 8.77 in the 60-meter dash (fifth place) and a 24.83 in the 200 (third place).

“We had a lot of heat champions and a lot of good personal bests,” noted track and field director Beth Alford-Sullivan. “My favorite thing that I took away from the day was we just had a really good competitive spirit across the board.”

The Huskies will head to Boston this weekend for the Boston College Eagle Elite Invitational on Jan. 20 and then take part in the Battle in Beantown the following day. The Battle in Beantown will also feature Boston University, Boston College, Albany, Rutgers and UMass Lowell. Friday’s meet is at the Track at New Balance in Boston, Massachusetts scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Saturday’s meet is at Boston University’s Track and Tennis Center scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.

The Huskies’ men’s team will lean on star performances from Richmond Kwaateng (60), Joseph O’Brien (400), James Maniscalco (mile) and Wellington Ventura (500). While the women will look for more stellar performances by Felicia Quainoo (60), Celia Chacko (mile), Chloe Thomas (flagship mile) and the 4×400 tandem of Jalah Cooper, Jessica Starr, Caroline Rice and Raquel Rosa. Along with the other 36 athletes who recorded top five finishes this past weekend as well.

We’ll tune up a little bit this week and hope for another step forward,” Alford-Sullivan said. “Each of the meets this season are built to progress one’s performances from the tactics in competition to the physical exertion that it takes to continue to get better.”

These invitationals may be a challenge for the Huskies, but they’ll be ready, powered by their star-studded lineup headed into Beantown.