The Whitney House, a UConn historical building heavily damaged in fire 

Photo courtesy of Serena Robidoux/The Daily Campus

The Whitney House was heavily damaged in a structure fire early Friday morning.

According to the UConn Alert system, the fire was extinguished as of 10:45 a.m. The UConn Fire Department is still working on finding the exact cause of the fire.

According to NBC CT, UConn was notified of the fire around 6 a.m. The building was totally engulfed at the height of the fire, extensively damaging the structure.

The fire was under control by 8 a.m. Route 195 was fully closed until approximately 10:45 a.m., and partially closed through approximately 2 p.m.

The Whitney House was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

The building was claimed by UConn to be one of the oldest on the Storrs campus.

“It originally was reported as the oldest structure at UConn Storrs. However, it now appears it may have been built on materials moved there from an earlier structure elsewhere, and that one of the Whitney House foundation stones was engraved with the earlier date,” UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said in an email to WNPR.