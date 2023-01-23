Track & Field: Huskies make big strides in two-day meet 

After dazzling at the UMass Invite, the UConn men’s and women’s track and field teams made big strides at the Boston College Eagle Elite Invitational and the Battle in Beantown on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The Elite Eagle Invitational was a meet for strictly distance runners, while the Battle in Beantown encompassed both track and field performers.

On Friday, plenty of Husky runners found their way on the podium. James Maniscalco led the way, finishing the 3,000-meters in 8:18.98, good for first place. Right behind him was fellow teammate Christopher Lepore, setting a new PR of 8:19.70.

At the Elite Eagle Invitational, it was Jenna Zydanowicz who starred for the women, setting a new PR in the mile run. She finished the event in 4:48.20 and earned silver overall. With the milestone, Zydanowicz’s run was the tenth-best all-time in the indoor mile for the women’s program. Fellow Husky Chloe Thomas wasn’t too far behind – one tenth of a second, to be exact. Her finish put Thomas in the top five of all runners.

Across both teams on Friday, there would be 13 total top five finishes for the Huskies. With more participants in Saturday’s Battle in Beantown, UConn represented 26 top five results. Chief among them was Joey O’Brien, finishing first in the 300-meters with a time of 33.55. That mark set a new program record.

Terrel Williams impressed as well, setting a new PR of 7.73 for the 60-meter hurdles. He may have come in second place, but his mark stands at the sixth-best time in the country to this point in the year.

In the field, a few men were able to take first place in their respective events. Travis Snyder took gold in the pole vault, clearing a distance of 5.30 meters. Marc Morrison won the long jump, hitting a mark of 7.52 meters.

On the women’s side, three Connecticut athletes put their name in the history books, setting top-10 all-time records for the program. Sofia Wittmann’s 3.75-meter clearance in the pole vault vaulted her into a tie for third all-time, while A’liyah Thomas now sits at tenth all-time in the long jump with 5.91 meters. Caroline Rice’s 1:36.61 finish in the 600-meter places her at sixth in program history.

While not setting a program top-10 mark, UConn’s Patricia Mroczkowski topped all athletes in the high jump thanks to a 1.72-meter performance.

“It has been great competition yesterday and here at the competition today,” said Director of Track & Field Beth Alford-Sullivan on Saturday. “We have won a lot of events and have seen a lot of personal bests.”

Up next for the Huskies is a weekend trip down to New York City, as both teams will travel to the Nike Track & Field Center for the Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge on Friday and Saturday.