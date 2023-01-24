CRC received an Award of Honor from CT Green Building Council 

The Connecticut River Conservancy, an organization that helps the Connecticut River watershed through advocacy and conservation efforts, as well as its partners received an Award of Honor in Resilience for a shoreline project from the Connecticut Green Building Council in the Borough of Fenwick in Old Saybrook, CT.

The project, named the Hepburn Family Preserve Living Shoreline, stabilized “chronic erosion” that threatened the restored Lynde Point Marsh habitat, according to CRC’s email.

CTGBC had its annual award ceremony on Dec. 8, 2022. The judges looked into innovation and achievements as well as resilience.

“We were really honored to have been a part of that award,” Rhea Drozdenko stated.

Drozdenko has been the CRC’s River Steward in CT since Aug. 2022. She has helped promote advocacy and engage community efforts for CRC.

The Hepburn Family Preserve Living Shoreline project first began in 2017 and was completed in 2021. The GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. designed the solution for the Lynde Point Land Trust.

According to the GZA website, a 450-foot barrier makes up the Hepburn Dune portion of the shoreline. Additionally, in 2017, concerns were raised by both residents of the area and the Lynde Point Land Trust about a potential breach caused in part by future storms.

The dune and shoreline erosion has been an ongoing issue. In the last 10 to 15 years, there has been an ongoing effort to stabilize the shoreline and Lynde Point Marsh.

GZA proposed the concept of a Living Shoreline, wherein they utilized and improved upon the natural resources along the shoreline in order to reduce the chances of a potential breach as well as to combat erosion. The project involved the shaping of the area’s cobblestone beach, the utilization of nearby wetlands, and the implementation of a stone-reinforced dune.

Drozdenko stated that the project was a community effort.

“We all really had to come together to make this happen. I think it’s really a model on how an organization can do living shoreline projects like this in the future,” Drozdenko said.

For more information, visit the Connecticut River Conservancy’s website or reach out to them through their email at crc@ctriver.org.