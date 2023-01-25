‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and a slew of new faces dominate the 2023 Oscar nominations 

Every year, film fans can look forward to a seemingly endless string of awards shows. However, for many, one takes precedence over the rest: The Oscars, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, are likely the most well-known film awards. Illustration by Kaitlyn Tran/The Daily Campus.

Every year, film fans can look forward to a seemingly endless string of awards shows. However, for many, one takes precedence over the rest: The Oscars, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, are likely the most well-known film awards. Cast and crew members alike are honored across 23 different categories. Let’s take a look at some of the nominees for this year.

The Best Picture award is widely considered to be the most prestigious honor of the night, often saved until the end of the ceremony. This year, the nominees for Best Picture are “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis,” “Tár,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Fabelmans,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking.”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s multiverse-hopping “Everything Everywhere All at Once” continues its streak of award show domination with 11 nominations across 10 categories, including Best Director, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor and Actress. “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” were not far behind, both scoring 9 nominations.

A mix of old and new faces cover the Best Actress category. For her performance as Lydia Tár in Todd Field’s “Tár,” Cate Blanchett returns for her fifth Best Actress nomination. In addition, this is Michelle Williams’ third nomination, acquired for her performance as Mitzi Fabelman in “The Fabelmans.” Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh, Ana de Armas and Andrea Riseborough snagged their first nominations for the award.

Shockingly, every nominee for Best Actor is a first-timer. This year’s nominations include Brendan Fraser for “The Whale,” Paul Mescal for “Aftersun,” Austin Butler for “Elvis,” Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Bill Nighy for “Living.”

Besides Steven Spielberg, who had already been nominated eight times before this year, every nominee for Best Director is a newcomer as well. Potential award winners include Todd Field for “Tár,” Kwan and Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Ruben Östlund for “The Triangle of Sadness.”

In addition to being the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time (as of Jan. 24), James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” snagged four Oscar nominations. These include Best Picture, Sound, Production Design and Visual Effects.

Studio blockbusters and smaller films alike scored nominations for the Animated Feature Film category. The nominees this year are Netflix’s “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” and “The Sea Beast,” Cinereach’s “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” Dreamworks’ “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and Pixar’s “Turning Red.”

Despite making quite a splash in America, the Telugu film “RRR” was unable to snag a nomination for International Feature, losing out to “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Argentina, 1985,” “Close” and “The Quiet Girl.” However, it received a Music (Original Song) nomination for the song “Naatu Naatu.”

This year, the 2023 Academy Awards will be aired on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who has hosted the Oscars twice in the past.