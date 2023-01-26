Women’s Basketball: Brink leads the way for Stanford, Iowa makes statement in win against Ohio State

Best Stat Lines

Elizabeth Kitley (No. 12 Virginia Tech) against Wake Forest — 28 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals

Virginia Tech was led to a 74-57 win against Wake forest by senior Kitley. In addition to getting the win, the 6-foot6-inch center broke a Virginia Tech record after going 12-15 in field goals, making her the all-time leader with 704. Her impressive double-double performance powered the Hokies past Wake Forest as she was dominant on all sides of the court.

Cameron Brink (No. 4 Stanford) against No. 8 Utah — 25 points, 14 rebounds, 3 blocks

Brink has been one of the best players for No. 4 Stanford this season averaging at 14.2 points per game and being an overall defensive weapon. In the Cardinal’s game against Utah, Brink stayed atop the offense and also made other contributions on the other end of the court. She had 14 rebounds and 3 blocks, marking her 66th block of the season. The junior forward has swatted down opponents in every game this season and only looks to continue that pattern.

Caitlin Clark (No. 10 Iowa) against No. 2 Ohio State — 28 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists

Dominance is an understatement to describe Clark’s performance this season with No. 10 Iowa. She is averaging 26.8 PPG which is third in the nation. In the Hawkeyes Top 10 matchup with No. 2 Ohio State, the junior guard prevailed and dropped 28 points and the eighth triple double of her career. Controlling the game in the second quarter, Clark scored 15 of the 20 Iowa points, putting them at a 43-34 lead at the half and eventually earring them the win.

Ashley Joens (No. 18 Iowa State) against Kansas — 26 points, 15 rebounds

Marking her 300th career 3-pointer, Joens soared for No. 18 Iowa State in their 64-50 win over Kansas. The senior guard recorded her 57th career double-double scoring 26 points with 15 rebounds. Prior to this game, Joens experienced a slight shooting slump but broke the pattern with this performance to help Iowa State grab the win. Additionally, she recorded her 56th give having 10 or more rebounds so it’s safe to say Joens was on fire from start to finish.

Best Games

Having her way down low in the third@kenzieholmes_ is 4-for-5 from the floor with 8 points#IUWBB leads 53-40 with 3:25 to go in 3Q pic.twitter.com/ApmJHK5Fk7 — Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 19, 2023

No. 6 Indiana beats No. 21 Illinois

No. 6 Indiana had strong all around performances from Mackenzie Holmes (30 points, 10 rebounds, six steals) and Grace Berger (18 points, six rebounds, three assists). The match opened fairly evenly, with both teams clawing back to regain leads and possessions. Indiana went to the locker room at halftime with a 37-31 lead. Although Illinois never backed down, the Hoosiers controlled the game in the second half, leading to the 83-72 win. This victory marked Coach Teri Moren’s 189th career win, officially passing prior head coach Jim Izard for most in program history.

No. 4 Stanford defeats No. 8 Utah

To bounce back from a loss to at USC, No. 4 Stanford beat No. 8 Utah. In the Top 10 matchup, junior Brink and senior Haley Jones led the way. This was the first game that both Brink and Jones scored 20 points apiece. The first quarter was pretty even, then the second quarter was when Stanford gained some separation but Utah roared back after the half. In the last frame of the game, the Cardinals built their lead back up at 64-56 with about five minutes left. Stanford did not allow Utah to make a final push at the end, helping them to seal the 74-62 victory.

No. 10 Iowa upsets No. 2 Ohio State

This Top 10 matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 10 Iowa as it concluded with an upset. Iowa’s Clark had one of the best performances of the year, taking the Hawkeyes to the top. The game started close with Ohio leading 24-23 in the first quarter, but Iowa gained distance from that point. In the third quarter, Ohio closed the gaps to get back in the game but lost the momentum when Iowa went on a 11-2 run to put the game away. The Hawkeyes did not look back and completed the upset of No. 2 Ohio State 83-72.