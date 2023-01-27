Rapid Fire: Plant-based

Illustration by Krista Mitchel

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: What is the next plant-based innovation?

Madeline Papcun, Opinion Editor: Definitely plant-based silverware. Why stop at just a plant based diet when you can ensure your entire eating experience is plant-based.

Nell Srinath, Associate Opinion Editor: Stemming from our commitment to sustainability, we here at Raytheon Missiles & Defense are proud to announce the next product in our Air Warfare line: almond-based Paveway Bombs.

Owen Silverman, Weekly Columnist: Finally, I’ve found a way to use a plant-derived oil to power my car! Hopefully no one interferes with me telling the world! All I had to do was [REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED [REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED].

Harrison Raskin, Editor-in-Chief: Plant-based microplastics. My new startup will manufacture, out of only plants, microscopic particles that fill the rain, air and bodies of everyone. They will fulfill the same purpose: extra flavor.

Dan Stark, Weekly Columnist: Plant-based Adderall. We would get a whole new “Breaking Bad” spinoff since Adderall is basically a microdose of meth.

Grace Sim, Contributor: Plant-based babies in a lab where they grow all sorts of plant based organisms would be interesting…

Sam Zelin, Managing Editor: We need to make more factories that produce liquids with a pH greater than seven. We could call them “plant-based base plants!”