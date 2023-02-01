Bus routes to change due to South Campus construction  

The current construction project on South Campus, which has been part of the University of Connecticut’s Master Plan since 2015, involves the addition of a new residence hall. Since the building will face Gilbert Road, vehicles such as shuttles will no longer have permission to pass by that part of Campus while construction is going on. Photo by Jordan Arnold/The Daily Campus.

The current construction project on South Campus, which has been part of the University of Connecticut’s Master Plan since 2015, involves the addition of a new residence hall. Since the building will face Gilbert Road, vehicles such as shuttles will no longer have permission to pass by that part of Campus while construction is going on.

“In anticipation of this project, WRTD [the company overseeing UConn’s shuttle service] can no longer service Gilbert Rd. with our full size shuttle vehicles to provide ample safe space for construction vehicles and crews,” said Philip Johnson of WRTD (Windham Region Transit District).

Since several of UConn’s shuttles currently have stops assigned to Gilbert Road, routes will change and additional stops will be added to Bolton Road to accommodate for the ones affected by the construction.

The affected routes are the Yellow Line, Orange Line, Silver Line and Red Line, as well as Campus Loops 1 and 2. The associated stops that will close are Arjona East/West, West Campus, Alumni, Music and Lot B.

According to Johnson, it is anticipated that routes will change to avoid Gilbert Road starting Wednesday, Feb. 1.

“Our goal date is February 1 to no longer travel down Gilbert Rd. with our full size fleet,” Johnson said.

The new stops are to be called Lot Y, Brock Dorm, Lot S East/West, CRT and EO Smith. The Passio GO! shuttle app will be “updated as soon as possible,” Johnson says.

When asked about whether or not routes will return to the original ones once the construction project concludes sometime in the fall of 2024, Johnson said he anticipates that they will.

“We look forward to returning to normal service once construction is finished on Gilbert Rd,” Johnson added. “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of our riders who ride HuskyGo! Our bus operators work so hard every day to try to deliver service during this challenging nationwide bus driver shortage and we appreciate all the feedback we get from students.”

Johnson would also like to remind pedestrians to walk carefully across intersections and roadways, especially while the construction project is going on.

“Just a reminder to pedestrians to be aware and be visible when entering roadways,” he said. “Don’t forget to look both ways, make eye contact with drivers and continue to look when entering the roadway.”