Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 15 UConn looks to avoid sweep at Boston University 

The No. 15 UConn women’s hockey team (16-10-3, 10-9-3) is coming off back-to-back losses last weekend as they travels to Boston to take on the Boston University Terriers (10-15-2, 9-12-2) for the third and final time this season.

The Huskies began last weekend with a high-scoring 5-4 loss to the University of Maine on the road. They came back home on Sunday to host the University of New Hampshire but were shut out, 3-0.

UConn last played the Terriers in November, where they lost both games. Boston University junior forward Catherine Foulem set up goals in both games. She has 12 points this season.

Forward senior Julia Nearis leads the Terriers in goals and points with 10 and 19 respectively.

Boston is on a five-game winning streak, including two shootout wins. Its defense and goaltending have been strong the past few games, with one goal allowed in each of the past three games. UConn’s attackers will certainly have their hands full against this stout defense.

Last weekend, the Terriers beat Merrimack and No. 11 Vermont at home. They are 6-6-1 at home this season.

UConn senior forward Coryn Tormala played phenomenally in the loss to Maine, with a goal and an assist. Junior forward Jada Habisch scored two goals in the game. Senior forward Kate Thurman assisted two of the Huskies’ four goals.

After being shut out at home on Sunday, UConn looks to get back to the win column.

The Huskies don’t have the best history of playing Boston University. Overall, the Terriers lead the all-time series, 31-15-8. However, before a weekend sweep in November, the Huskies had won four of the previous five games.

It will be both teams’ first game of February, and it’s the last game before the four-team Beanpot begins for Boston University, taking place in Chestnut Hill. After tonight’s game, the Huskies will have a week off, hosting Northeastern next week.

UConn ended January on a sour note, so the Huskies will look to begin February with a road win.

Recently, freshman forward Brooke Campbell was named to the 2023 Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association Rookie of the Year watchlist. The Essex, Ontario native has scored six goals and has ten points so far this season.

Tonight’s game will be a “Red Out” at Walter Brown Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The puck drop is set for 7 p.m. and streaming on ESPN+.